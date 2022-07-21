Asus Zenfone 9 in leaked press renders ahead of launch on July 28

Asus ZenFone 9 is all set to launch on July 28 in the global markets. Now ahead of the launch, the Asus Zenfone 9 has leaked in press renders showing the device from all angles. The smartphone will arrive as the successor to the last year’s Zenfone 8.

Asus Zenfone 9 Renders

The press renders for the Asus Zenfone 9 have been leaked by SnoopyTech on Twitter. As per the renders, the Zenfone 9 will come with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner on the front. The display will have thin bezels.

Further, the Zenfone 9 will sport two large camera rings at the back. There is an engraved text saying 50MP wide camera and Gimball stabilisation.

The volume rocker and power buttons are on the right side of the device. At the bottom, there will be two speaker grilles, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm jack, and a SIM tray.

Specifications

The phone will sport a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. On the back, it should have a dual camera module with a LED flash along with support for the six-axis gimbal stabiliser.

The camera unit will be headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. For security, the fingerprint sensor can be seen embedded into the power button. Besides, the key can also be used to scroll through various UI pages.

Additionally, the Asus Zenfone 9 will pack a 4,300mAh battery. It could also get dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, the handset is shown with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Various other leaks suggest that it may have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor accompanying the primary one, a 12-megapixel front facing camera, and may support 30W fast charging.