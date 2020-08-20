Asus ZenFone 7 specs and price leaked, tipped to come with 6.4-inch 60Hz LCD display

Asus Zenfone 7 is said to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. This display is believed to have a 60Hz refresh rate and supplied by display manufacturer BOE.

The Asus ZenFone 7 series will be launched on August 26 in Taiwan. Now ahead of the launch, Asus ZenFone 7 specs have been leaked online. The series is likely to include Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro smartphones



The display details of the upcoming Asus ZenFone 7 have surfaced through the kernel source of Asus ROG Phone 3 that launched last month in July. According to a report by Japanese tech blog Reameizu, the phone is said to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. This display is believed to have a 60Hz refresh rate and supplied by display manufacturer BOE.



The report further reveals that the fingerprint sensor on the Asus ZenFone 7 is made by Goodix and has sensor IC “gf3626. The phone is also said to come with support for dual-SIM cards and a dedicated microSD card slot.



Separately, tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter has shared the camera details of the ZenFone 7. The phone will come with a triple rear camera setup with a flip mechanism and dual-LED flash. The rear camera setup will come with a combination of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 image sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a Time-of-Fight (ToF) sensor.



Pricing of the Asus ZenFone 7 has leaked online by leakster Roland Quandt. The 8GB+256GB model of the ASUS Zenfone 7 is said to be priced at €549 (US$655), while the 6GB+128GB model will be priced at €499 (US$595).



Asus Zenfone 7 smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor. The Zenfone 7 Pro might come with four cameras and a Snapdragon 865 Plus. It will feature 16GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box with the company’s UI. The series is said to feature a massive battery of 5,000mAh with support for 30W fast charging.





At the moment, the ZenFone 7 will only be launched in Taiwan, the home market for Asus, but the smartphone is likely to announced in other markets as well. In India, the ZenFone 7 will be launched as Asus 7Z. To recall, the Asus ZenFone 6 was launched in India last year as Asus 6Z year.