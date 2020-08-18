Advertisement

Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch on August 26

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 18, 2020 2:23 pm

The ZenFone 7 series is expected to come with up to 16 GB of RAM.
Asus has announced that it will announce its Zenfone 7 series smartphones in Taiwan on August 26. The series is likely to include Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro smartphones.

The launch event will be held in Taiwan and Asus’s official YouTube channel will be live-streamed which starts at 2PM local time (6AM GMT, 2AM ET). The teaser image suggests that the phone could be sporting quad cameras, as there are four circles behind the word “7”.

At the moment, the ZenFone 7 will only be launched in Taiwan, the home market for Asus, but the smartphone is likely to announced in other markets as well. In India, the ZenFone 7 will be launched as Asus 7Z. To recall, the Asus ZenFone 6 was launched in India last year as Asus 6Z year.

As per an earlier GeekBench listing, the Asus Zenfone 7 smartphone will be powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core chipset which could be Snapdragon 865 Plus, which is present inside the ROG Phone 3.

In addition to the chipset, the Geekbench listing also confirmed that the smartphone will feature 16GB of RAM. For the software, the Asus ZF will run Android 10 out of the box with the company’s UI.

 

It has been speculated that the Zenfone 7 will carry over Zenfone 6's flip camera design, where the dual rear camera could be flipped to act as a front camera.

The ZenFone 7 series is expected to come with up to 16 GB of RAM. They are said to feature a massive battery of 5,000mAh with support for 30W fast charging. The ZenFone 7 phones are expected to arrive in black and white colour variants.  Also, it is said to feature a larger 6.7-inch display. However, complete details about their design and specifications are not known at the moment.

Latest Smartphones
