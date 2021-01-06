Advertisement

Asus ZenFone 6 aka Asus 6Z receives Android 11 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2021 3:37 pm

Asus 6Z update removed Private Listening, ZenUI Help, and one hand mode, Integrated PowerMaster features into Battery Settings.

Asus has started rolling out Android 11 update to its Zenfone 6 aka Asus 6Z smartphone. The update brings new features and features to the smartphone.

 

Asus ZenFone 6 was launched in May 2019 and came to India as Asus 6Z a month later with Android 9 Pie. Asus 6Z received the Android 10 update in November last year.

 

The company has started rolling out the new update to Asus Zenfone 6 with version 18.0610.2011.107. The update is currently rolling out for users in Europe and global markets.

 

As per the official changelog, the update removed Private Listening, ZenUI Help, and one hand mode, Integrated PowerMaster features into Battery Settings. Removed Avast scanning engine and Removed Smart group, Icon alignment and Icon packs functions in Launcher. Users can now organise app icons across screens after tapping empty area.

 

The Quick Settings panel design and media control has been improved with this update for Asus ZenFone 6. The update has also removed Multi-window tile and added Nearby Share tile (Need to add manually). The update also brings support for navigation gestures for third-party launchers.

 

This is a staged rollout and not everyone will receive the update now. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update. It can be also downloaded from the Asus forum.

 

Asus suggests to back up your data before upgrading to Android 11. If one needs to go back to Android 10, you have to refer to the official website. It says some third-party apps may not be compatible with Android 11.

 

To recall, Asus 6Z is backed up by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. The phone features flip camera setup of 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 125-degree field-of-view. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

 

