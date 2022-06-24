Asus ROG Phone 6 launching soon in India?

Asus is working on launching the ROG Phone 6 series globally this July and new development regarding the India launch has now emerged online. Apart from that, the renders for the ROG Phone 6 have been leaked as well. These renders show us what the phone looks like from the back.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has posted the renders of the device via a TENAA listing which showcases the gaming-centric design of the ROG Phone 6. The handset will have the ROG logo and Tencent branding on the back which also hints toward the company’s partnership with the Chinese gaming developer. The phone sports a triple camera unit on the rear at the upper left corner of the device. The camera module design seems to have slightly changed in comparison to the ROG Phone 5 series.

The tipster also claims that the Asus ROG Phone 6 has gone into the testing phase in India. Moreover, it is expected to unveil the phone in the Indian market soon and will be available exclusively via Flipkart for purchase.

Apart from this, the specifications of ROG Phone 6 have been tipped online. It will have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. While the size of the display is identical to ROG Phone 5, the refresh rate seems to have bumped up from 144Hz to 165Hz. The ROG Phone 6 is also said to have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and could be the first smartphone to come with this processor.

could be paired with up to 18GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB onboard storage. Additionally, the new gaming phone is claimed to run Android 12. As for optics, Asus should offer a 64-megapixel primary camera on the new ROG Phone that would include improved optics and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.