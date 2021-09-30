HomeNewsAsus ROG Phone 3,ROG Phone 5 to be available with upto Rs...

Asus ROG Phone 3,ROG Phone 5 to be available with upto Rs 12,000 discount on Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

Asus ROG Phone 3 and ROG Phone 5 will be sold with discounts in the upcoming Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale from Oct 3 to Oct 10.

By Meenu Rana
Asus ROG Phone 5

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced discounts on the ROG Phone 3 and ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphones today. In addition, the company is offering discounts in the upcoming Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale.

The sale will be live for 8 days from Sunday, October 3rd midnight (00:00 hours) to October 10th (23:59 hours). Flipkart Plus Members can enjoy access starting from Saturday, October 2nd (00:00 hours).

During the 8 days’ sale period, consumers can avail of Rs 12,000 off on 8|128 GB variant and ₹11,000 off on 12|128 GB of ASUS ROG Phone 3. Customers can also avail 10% Instant Savings on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards during the ‘Flipkart Big Billion Days’ on ASUS ROG Phone 3 and ASUS ROG Phone 5.

Asus ROG Phone 3

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is loaded with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate. The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging solution. It runs on the Android 10 operating system. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage options. Unfortunately, it doesn’t support expansion through a microSD card.

The phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV, and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 24-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Asus ROG Phone 5

Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with 6.78 inches full-HD+ OLED screen with 1080 x 2448 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC processor coupled with Adreno 660, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging. In addition, it comes with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. For the software, the phone runs the Android 11 operating system with ROG UI out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the ROG Phone 5 gaming phone sports a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleSamsung Galaxy A03 with 5000 battery in works
Next articleMoto Tab G20 launched in India with 8-inch HD+ display, 5,100mAh battery
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.