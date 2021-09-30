Asus ROG Phone 3,ROG Phone 5 to be available with upto Rs 12,000 discount on Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced discounts on the ROG Phone 3 and ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphones today. In addition, the company is offering discounts in the upcoming Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale.

The sale will be live for 8 days from Sunday, October 3rd midnight (00:00 hours) to October 10th (23:59 hours). Flipkart Plus Members can enjoy access starting from Saturday, October 2nd (00:00 hours).

During the 8 days’ sale period, consumers can avail of Rs 12,000 off on 8|128 GB variant and ₹11,000 off on 12|128 GB of ASUS ROG Phone 3. Customers can also avail 10% Instant Savings on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards during the ‘Flipkart Big Billion Days’ on ASUS ROG Phone 3 and ASUS ROG Phone 5.

Asus ROG Phone 3

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is loaded with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate. The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging solution. It runs on the Android 10 operating system. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage options. Unfortunately, it doesn’t support expansion through a microSD card.

The phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV, and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 24-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Asus ROG Phone 5

Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with 6.78 inches full-HD+ OLED screen with 1080 x 2448 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC processor coupled with Adreno 660, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging. In addition, it comes with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. For the software, the phone runs the Android 11 operating system with ROG UI out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the ROG Phone 5 gaming phone sports a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.