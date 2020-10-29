Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 3 price cut gets permanent price cut of Rs 3,000

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 29, 2020 5:33 pm

Asus ROG Phone 3 is the third-gen flagship gaming smartphone which comes with Snapdragon 865 Plus, 144Hz 10 Bit HDR AMOLED Display, Dual Partition capable Ultra Sonic Air Triggers and 6000 mAh battery.
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has today announced new prices of its most popular and powerful smartphone - ROG Phone 3. The company announced the permanent price cut by Rs 3,000 on all the variants of the phone.

The 8GB+128GB, 12GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models, which have an original price of Rs 49,999, Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999, will now be available for Rs 46,999, Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively.

 

ROG Phone 3
The new price is applicable from Thursday, 29th October (starting mid-day of 29th October i.e. 29th October 12:00:00) on Flipkart. Flipkart Plus customers will, however, have early access to buy the ROG Phone 3 at the new price from Thursday, 29th October (starting mid-night of 29th October i.e. 29th October 00:00:00) onwards.

ROG Phone 3 range will also be available with ‘No Cost EMI’ offering of 3, 6 and 9 months for Bajaj FinServ, Flipkart Cardless Credit, and credit and debit cards from all banks partnered with Flipkart.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is loaded with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage option that doesn't support expansion through a microSD card.

 

The phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV, and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 24-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

 

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging solution. It runs on the Android 10 operating system. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, there are ultrasonic sensors for the AirTrigger 3 and grip press features.

Vivo V20 now available in Moonlight Sonata colour

Lava BE U smartphone launhing around Diwali, it will be women-centric smartphone

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

