Asus ROG Phone 3 Launching in India Today Live

Asus ROG Phone 3 is all set to launch in India today: Here's everything you need to know about Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus is all set to launch its latest gaming-centric smartphone, the ASUS ROG Phone 3, in India. The company will launch the latest smartphone during the online event.

The company has put a dedicated page for the launch of the Asus ROG Phone 3. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s website and its major social media channels. The event will kickstart from 8:30 PM IST.

Asus has already confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be the first smartphone to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. The smartphone is said to come with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Interestingly, the ROG Phone 2 is loaded with a 120Hz refresh rate and it will be interesting to see how well the 144Hz refresh rate performs. It will reportedly be available in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM variants, and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage models. It will lack a microSD card slot.