Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant to go on sale in India on August 21 on Flipkart

The Asus ROG Phone 3 8GB + 128GB storage variant went on sale on August 6.

Asus ROG Phone 3 12GB RAM variant will go on sale in India on August 21. The smartphone was launched in the country last month in two variants - 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option priced at Rs 49,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs 57,999.





The company has now announced that the 12GB + 256GB storage model will also go on sale starting August 21 at 12:00 PM on Flipkart.



This development was announced by the company's Twitter handle. The Asus ROG Phone 3 comes in a single Black colour option.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is loaded with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 25ms touch latency, HDR10+ certification, 391ppi pixel density, 1000nits brightness, 113 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage option that doesn't support expansion through a microSD card.

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging solution. It runs on the Android 10 operating system. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, there are ultrasonic sensors for the AirTrigger 3 and grip press features.

On the camera front, it supports triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV, and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 24-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.