Asus 6Z receives new update in India with Jio Wi-Fi calling support and March security patch

Asus 6Z update adds VoWiFi feature for the Asus 6Z users who use Jio services in India.

Asus has started rolling out a new update to Asus 6Z smartphone in India that adds voice calling over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) along with other changes.



The update comes with version number 17.1810.2003.144.02 and it is about 9.5MB in size. The update is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) and can also be downloaded manually from Asus's Zentalk forum.



The official changelog reveals that the update adds VoWiFi feature for the Asus 6Z users who use Jio services in India. VoWiFi (or Wi-Fi calling) essentially allows users to make calls using the internet. Apart from this, the update also brings the March security patch for Android.



Asus 6Z is also known as Asus Zenfone 6 in other markets. The update enables VoWiFi for Tele2 customers in Sweden as well.



Additionally, the new update also optimizes the system stability and adds a pop-up confirmation when third-party apps running in the background request front camera access.



Asus 6Z changelog:



1. Updated Android security patch (March 2020)

2. Optimised system stability

3. Enabled Reliance VoWiFi in India

4. Enabled Tele2 VoLTE and VoWiFi in Sweden



In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update. It can be also downloaded from the Asus forum.



Asus 6Z received the Android 10 update in November last year. Asus 6Z is backed up by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. The phone features flip camera setup of 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 125-degree field-of-view.







