Apples starts iPhone 11 production in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 24, 2020 6:14 pm

The move will give a boost for the government’s Make in India initiative.
Apple has, for the first time, started manufacturing its latest flagship product, iPhone, in India. The move will give a boost for the government’s Make in India initiative. 

 

As per a report by ET, the production will be stepped up in two phases and Apple may also consider exporting the iPhone 11 as well. The report further highlights that the company has not cut prices as it sells iPhone 11 phones made in China in India, but local production will save Apple 22 per cent import duty. 

 

The report further highlights that the company is considering to plan to make the iPhone SE at the Wistron plant in Bengaluru as well. With this, Apple wants to take advantage of the recently-launched PLI scheme by the government of India. The move will also help Apple to reduce its dependence on China for making its latest iPhones. 

 

Recollecting key specs, the iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels and 326 PPI pixel density. The phone is powered by Apple A13 Bionic 7nm chip manufactured by TSMC and will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage. It offers a special audio technology with Dolby Atmos support. The phone will be available in Yellow, Black, Purple, White, Green and Red colours.

 

Apple iPhone 11 equips a dual-camera setup comprising of a 12MP wide primary lens (26mm, f/1.8, 6-element lens) with OIS and 100 per cent focus pixels + 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera (13mm, f/2.4, 5-element lens) with 120-degree field of view at the back which is made of regular glass and a 12MP TrueDepth wide sensor on the front for selfies. The iPhone 11 gets a 3110 mAh power unit.

 

