Apple releases iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5 with enhancements, bug fixes

Apple has released a software update for iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. The new software updates, namely iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, and macOS 13.4 bring new features especially for Sports Enthusiasts such as a sports tab in Apple news app, a Pride section in the wallpaper editor in iOS 16.5 and more.

iOS 16.5 Fixes, Enhancements

The new iOS 16.5 update for iPhones comes with a new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture. It has been placed under the new Pride section in the wallpaper editor, and is being offered in Light and Dark Mode variants, along with some animations also.

A feature sports enthusiasts would like the most, is the addition of the sports tab in Apple news so users can stay up to date with the most relevant and important information. The update also merges the Following and Search tabs in Apple News into one for a cleaner look.

Other fixes in the update include:

Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

iPadOS 16.5 Fixes, New features

The new iPadOS 16.5 has fewer changes than iOS 16.5 but gets the same Sports tab in the News section. However, it doesn’t get access to the new Pride wallpaper included with the iPhone update. Other changes in the update include:

My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

macOS Ventura 13.4 Fixes, Changes

Apart from the new sports tab in News app, the software update introduces the following changes:

Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

WatchOS 9.5 Fixes

WatchOS 9.5 includes new features, improvements and bug fixes, including a new Pride Celebration watch face to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture. That’s it for the new update for Apple watches.