Apple iPhone 12 Series, HomePod Mini Launching Today Live Updates: Where to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Features and Specifications

Apple iPhone 12 series set to launch today

Apple iPhone 12 launch is justa couple of hours away . The new series will consist of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini. As per the leaks, the smallest iPhone with the 5.4-inch display will be iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch device will be called the iPhone 12 and the remaining two high-end models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays will be called iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max respectively.

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are said to feature a dual-camera setup, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will reportedly feature triple-camera setup. The Pro and Pro Max might feature triple cameras with LiDAR sensor.





For the pricing, iPhone 12 Mini is expected to start at $649 while the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max will start at $749, $999, and $1,099 respectively.

LIVE BLOG 20:39 (IST) 13 Oct 2020

Will Apple iPhone 12 be made availabel on Flipkart in India? Flipkart has started teasing the Apple iPhone 12 launch event via a dedicated microsite and app. The page shows the Apple event logo and has teaser videos embedded for the same. It also consists of a 'Notify Me' button to keep interested users updated about the event. Flipkart will be streaming the live event from the page too. It may be recalled, Flipkart is one of the authorised sellers for Apple products in India and it could be a possibility that iPhone 12 will be made available on Flipkart first apart from Apple's online store. 20:33 (IST) 13 Oct 2020

What are AirTags? AirTags are chip like small wafers that have Bluetooth which can be connected to your smartphone. These tags can be connected to various things like Keys, Wallets, etc and will act as trackers for these devices if you forget them after putting somewhere or lose them. With AirTags, your iPhone or iPad can find your wallet or keys simply by finding them on the 'Find My' app. The AirTags will have the ability to attach themselves to objects with the help of keychains. 20:32 (IST) 13 Oct 2020

HomePod Mini launch expected Apple is expected to launch the HomePod Mini which could be a smaller version to its original smart speaker, the HomePod. The HomePod Mini could borrow features from its bigger brothers, the HomePod and could come at a lesser price than the HomePod. The original HomePod didn't attract many customers because of its high price point which the HomePod Mini could solve. As per the leaks the HomePod Mini will retail for $99 (or about Rs 7,270). In comparison, the original HomePod was launched at a retail price of $349 (or approx Rs 25,600). 20:29 (IST) 13 Oct 2020

How to watch Apple iPhone 12 launch event? The Apple iPhone 12 series launch event will begin at 10 AM California time, in India, it will start at 10:30 PM. You will be able to stream the event live on Apple’s official website, from inside of the Apple TV app and on the company’s official YouTube channel.