Android 15 Beta 2.2 Makes Private Space Feature Even More Stable

Google is now rolling out a new patch for the Android 15 Beta users, bringing up the version to 2.2. The new update is relatively smaller in size but brings a host of new fixes to further stabilise the experience as Android 15 beta nears its stable rollout. Some fixes include those related to the Private Space feature, App drawer and more.

This minor update to Android 15 Beta 2 (54.35 MB in size on Pixel 8a) with version 2.2 includes the following fixes:

Fixed remaining issues where creating a private space on a device for the first time removed app icons from the Home screen (or Home screens if more than one Home screen had been added).

Fixed an issue with the Wallet role that prevented NFC payments from functioning in some cases.

Fixed an issue where the App drawer didn’t open when swiping up.

Fixed an issue with NFC observe mode that prevented NFC payments from processing in some cases.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused videos that were recorded using 10-bit HDR to have a green tint.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, interactivity, and connectivity.

All eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 2.2. If you are enrolled into the Beta program, head over to Settings, then tap on System, then on Software updates and finally on System update to check for the update.

The last patch for the Android 15 Beta was rolled out two weeks ago. Google is further expecting to reach the platform stability stage later this month with Beta 3. Beta 4 is expected to release in July or August with the final stable release planned post that period. At the speed Google is working on, we think Google would be able to rollout the stable build in time, and it should then be followed by other OEMs with Android 15 expected to arrive on most major flagships before the end of the year.