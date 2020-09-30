Advertisement

Android 11 roadmap for Nokia smartphones teased

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 30, 2020 10:46 am

A tweet mentioning the timeline for Nokia phones regarding the Android 11 update was posted on 28th September and was deleted later on. There's still no confirmation if those dates are to be considered true.
With Android 11 being announced a few weeks ago, companies have been working really hard to be the first one to release the stable update and some have even announced beta versions of their respective skins based on Android 11.

 

Now, another company announcing the Android 11 update roadmap for its smartphones is Nokia, but there's still doubts if the roadmap was legit or will it be changed. A tweet announcing the roadmap through the NokiaMobile handle was later deleted and it is being speculated that there might be some wrong dates mentioned in the tweet. 

 

According to the now-deleted tweet, The smartphones that will be receiving Android 11 are Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 8.1 that will get the update sometime in Q4 of 2020 and will be the first devices to get the update. Nokia 1.3, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.3 will get it in Q1 of 2021. Nokia 3.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 will get it sometime between Q1 and Q2 of 2021 and Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 9 PureView will get it in Q2 of 2021.

 

Read More: Nokia 9.3 Purview, Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3 are tipped for a November Launch

 

The two devices that will get the update the most late will be the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 1 Plus and Q2 of 2021 is still very far away considering by that point of time, many companies would already have released the new version for their smartphones. 

 

But Nokia is also sticking to its promise of 2 years worth of OS upgrades as the Nokia 8.1 was released back in December of 2018 and is one of the first devices by Nokia to get the new update. 

 

We still have to see if Nokia will be changing these dates if a new announcement is issued, but for now, this is the best guess as to when can we expect the Android 11 from Nokia.

 

Picture Credits: NeoWin

Latest News from Nokia

