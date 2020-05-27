Ambrane Beats Duo wireless earbuds launched in India

The latest earbuds come with Black colour options and it is compatible with both Android smartphones and iPhones.

Ambrane has today announced the launch of its new true wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Ambrane Beats Duo, the wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 3,299. It is already available with leading e-commerce portals – Amazon and Flipkart and comes with 12 Months Warranty.

The latest earbuds come with Black colour options and it is compatible with both Android smartphones and iPhones. The wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option and it comes with up to 10-meter range for a seamless connection. The company claims that the device provides up to 29 hours of playtime when used with a charging case.

In terms of audio, the TWS supports high bass HD sound. The company says that each earbud comes with dual microphones for clearer wireless calling experience. It comes with multifunction touch controls as well. The buds also support both Google Assistant and Siri, so users can make calls, play music and do much more even when away from the device.

Speaking on the new introduction, Ashok Rajpal – Director, Ambrane said, “With Lockdown easing, and delivery extended to red zones (except containment zones) we at Ambrane are focussing on Tech products that make the Work from Home seamless. Apart from Beats Duo, we do have a strong portfolio of TWS earphones with Online Portals.”

Previously, the company introduced BT-83 Portable Bluetooth speaker in India for Rs 1,999. The cylindrical-shaped Speaker comes with a string which makes it convenient to carry around. Flaunting the rugged design, the outer layer of BT-83 Portable Speaker protects the built-in speakers from the elements when outdoors. Its textured exterior and metal rings surrounding the speaker grill brings added durability on the move.