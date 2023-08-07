Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: Top so-called deals to look out for

Amazon is running its annual Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale from August 4 through August 8 and while there are a bunch of a great deals available, there are some that need to be avoided and are being shown only for the sake of showing a discount, while their price is actually the same at which these products were launched at. Check out these deals.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

While the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is one of the best set of Android flagship smartphones out there, the deal on Amazon isn’t actually a deal as the prices of all three devices in the series are the same as their launch prices. There are no price cuts, despite Amazon showing the message ‘up to 17% off’.

OnePlus 11R

The OnePlus 11R’s top variant with 16GB RAM plus 256GB storage is being sold for Rs 44,998 while it launched for Rs 44,999. However, Amazon shows it as deal of the day along with the Great Freedom Festival tag that actually makes no sense. Therefore, we suggest buyers to wait for better discounts.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

OnePlus launched the Nord Buds 2 for Rs 2,999 while the Amazon page shows the MRP as 3,299. Moreover, on the basis of MRP, it has been discounted by 15 percent bringing down the price to Rs 2,798. However, the actual discount is of around Rs 200 that doesn’t make it worth your while.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro

Launched just over a month ago, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is being sold at a so-called discount of 12% where there’s the Great Freedom Festival tag while the MRP of the product is mentioned at Rs 39,999 for the base model and price is set at Rs 33,999. In reality, the device was actually launched at this price, meaning there’s no actual discount available. However, the device itself is a great choice for the price.

Lava Agni 2 5G

The Lava Agni 2 5G launched for Rs 21,999 for the single variant it retails in. On Amazon, the price remains the same, but the discount being shown is of 15% on MRP which is actually not true. The handset has been retailing for the same price since its launch as it is currently being sold for during Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale. Same as the Neo 7 Pro, the device itself is worth checking out if you are okay with the price tag.