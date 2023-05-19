Amazon Echo Buds TWS, Echo Pop, Echo Show 5, Echo Show 5 Kids unveiled

Amazon has unveiled a new set of Amazon devices including the new Echo Buds, Echo Pop which is a front-facing directional speaker, Echo Show 5 with a new audio system, and Echo Show 5 Kids with a space-themed galaxy design and kid-friendly Alexa responses. Read on to know more about these Amazon devices.

Amazon Echo Buds: Price, Specs

The new Echo Buds will retail for $49.99 (approx Rs 4,100). They are wireless earbuds with rich, balanced sound that have Alexa built-in. Alexa can help cue music, resume your podcast, pick up where you left off in your Audible audiobook, set a reminder, or make a call, and do a lot more.

They have a semi-in-ear design so you can better hear your surroundings while listening to music or taking phone calls. They’re sweat-resistant, with a battery that provides up to five hours of music playback per charge, up to 20 total hours with a fully charged case, and up to two hours after a 15-minute charge.

The Echo Buds have a multipoint pairing feature that enables you to pair Echo Buds to two devices simultaneously. “They will automatically recognize which device is playing audio and switch to that device, so you can make a video call on your laptop and switch to listening to music on your phone without skipping a beat”, said the brand.

You also can customize tap controls on Echo Buds in the Alexa app to do things like long press or double tap to listen to music, answer phone calls, mute your mics, and more.

Amazon Echo Pop: Price, Features

The new Echo Pop will retail for $39.99 (approx Rs 3,300) and gets a completely new form factor with a front-facing directional speaker. As the case with most of Amazon’s devices, this one also gets Alexa built-in.

In addition to the usual Charcoal and Glacier White colours, Echo Pop comes in two all-new colour options—Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal. Echo Pop also supports eero Built-in, which means it can add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to your existing eero Wi-Fi network.

Amazon Echo Show 5, Echo Show 5 Kids: Price, Features

The new Amazon Echo Show 5 retails for $89.99 (approx Rs 7,400) while the Echo Show 5 Kids will go for $99.99 (approx Rs 8,200). The device has an entirely revamped speaker system to provide double the bass of the previous generation and clearer sound. Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids also include the AZ2 Neural Edge processor and a reengineered microphone array.

Built for kids, the new Echo Show 5 Kids has the same hardware as Echo Show 5 with a space-themed galaxy design, and kid-friendly Alexa responses, jokes, homework help, and explicit lyric filtering. “Kids can have dance parties, listen to audiobooks, play games, or make video calls to parent-approved contacts. They can also co-create a visual story using the Create with Alexa feature, featuring two brand new themes: Dinosaurs and Jazzy Jungle”, said the company.

The Echo Show 5 Kids comes with a two-year guarantee, a suite of parental controls, and includes one year of Amazon Kids+, a subscription with thousands of ad-free and kid-friendly audiobooks, videos, Alexa skills, and more. Customers also can purchase an adjustable Echo Show 5 stand accessory with a USB-C charging port.