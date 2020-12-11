Advertisement

Amazon Apple Days sale: Get Rs 2900 off on iPhone 11

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 11, 2020 2:29 pm

Apple Days on Amazon will be live until December 16, 2020.
Amazon has today announced ‘Apple Days’ offering host of deals and offers on latest iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11, iPhone 7, iPad Mini, MacBook Pro and more. Apple Days will be live until December 16, 2020 with great offers from participating brands and sellers.


Customers can get iPhone 11 at an amazing price of Rs 51,999 with a discount of Rs 2,900. Further, customers can avail an additional discount of Rs 1,750 on Yes Bank Credit Cards EMI transactions.

 

To recall, the iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels. It is powered by Apple A13 Bionic 7nm chip manufactured by TSMC and will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage. The iPhone 11 gets a 3110 mAh power unit.

 

Apple iPhone 11 equips a dual-camera setup comprising of a 12MP wide primary lens (26mm, f/1.8, 6-element lens) with OIS and 100 per cent focus pixels + 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera (13mm, f/2.4, 5-element lens) with 120-degree field of view at the back which is made of regular glass and a 12MP TrueDepth wide sensor on the front for selfies.

 

Apple iPhone 7 will be available at lowest ever price for Rs 23,999.

 

During Apple Days, customers can enjoy attractive deals on the latest Apple products by saving up to Rs 5,000 on iPad Mini and get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.


They can also get an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on popular Apple MacBook Pro using HDFC Debit and Credit Cards.

