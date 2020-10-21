Advertisement

Amazfit Pop smartwatch launched with 9 days battery life, 60 sports modes

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 21, 2020 2:14 pm

Wearable brand Huami has announced Pop smartwatch in China. The Amazfit Pop smartwatch is priced at 349 Yuan (Rs 3,300 approx.) and it comes in a single dial size. The watch has three colour variants - Black, Green and Pink.

 

Amazfit Pop Specifications


The Amazfit Pop comes with 1.43-inch TFT display with a resolution of 320 x 302 pixels, 305ppi pixel density. The watch features a 2.5D glass with an anti-fingerprint coating and a polycarbonate body with a silicon rubber strap.

It comes pre-loaded with  50 different watch faces. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting to the Zepp app. It is compatible with Android 5.0 and above or iOS 10.0 and above.


The smartwatch can perform other functions such as showing notifications for incoming calls and messages, setting alarms, controlling music, clicking photos among others. Amazfit Pop provides 60 sports modes that support stretching, Roller skating, Belly dance, Sailing, Table Tennis, Badminton, Yoga, Jumping Rope, Martial Arts, Zumba, Treadmill, among others.


The Amazfit Pop offers a 225mAh battery with 9 days of usage on a single charge. It takes 2 hours to charge the smartwatch completely. It is 5ATM water-resistant as well which means it can withstand water up to 50 meters.


Amazfit Pop also features BioTracker 2 PPG Biological optical sensor for 24-hour heart-rate monitoring and SpO2 sensor which can measure oxygen levels or oxygen saturation in your blood. The wearable also comes with sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing training and Personal Activity Intelligence {PAI) health assessment. The watch also supports NFC for contactless payment.

