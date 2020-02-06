  • 14:11 Feb 06, 2020

AMANI ASP-BT-6310 Bluetooth earphones launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 06, 2020 2:04 pm

The AMANI ASP-BT-6310 Bluetooth earphones come loaded with a compact design language and the company claims it delivers crystal clear sound.

 

AMANI, a mobile accessories brand, has announced the launch of its latest Bluetooth earphones in India. Dubbed as AMANI ASP-BT-6310, the Bluetooth earphones come with a price tag of Rs 999 and it is available for purchase retail stores and company’s official website. The company is also offering 3 months warranty on the latest Bluetooth earphones. 

 

The AMANI ASP-BT-6310 Bluetooth earphones come loaded with a compact design language and the company claims it delivers crystal clear sound. The earphones are loaded with noise-isolation along with a noise-cancelling microphone. The earphones have a built-in microphone. One can also easily control music, volume and answer/end calls with the latest earphones.

 

The earphones come with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity option and one can connect to a wide range of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other Bluetooth devices. The device delivers up to 6 hours of playback time and the brand claims that if can be fully charged in less than 2 hours. The product comes with 1 unit of an earphone, charging micro USB cable and a user manual.

 

" AMANI ASP-BT-6310 Bluetooth earphone is designed to provide immense satisfaction and comfort to the buyers. Amazing clarity, powerful bass, and dynamic stereo output are the key features of our new product. One can wear the earphones comfortably during the most intense workouts as the earphone stays securely fit and comfortably in and it will be well appreciated by our patrons" said TarunBhutani, Managing Director at AMANI. 

 

Previously, the company introduced AMANI ASP TWS 615 wireless earbuds in India for Rs 999. AMANI ASP TWS 615 Earbuds come with a smooth texture, glossy finish, easy to switch operate, and pairs quickly with devices. The case of the ASP TWS 615 has an inbuilt 950mAh battery while the earphone packs a 65mAh an inbuilt battery that can produce a total of 10 hours of music play in one charge.

 

