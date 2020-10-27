Advertisement

All Made by Google products now use recycled materials

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 27, 2020 12:31 pm

Latest News

The newly launched Pixel 5 smartphones and Nest Audio speakers, now use recyclable material.
Advertisement

Google has now announced that all Made by Google products including the newly launched Pixel 5 smartphones and Nest Audio speakers, now use recyclable material.

The back housing (or the back cover) of the recently launched Pixel 5 is made with 100 percent recycled aluminum. This is compnay's first phone to incorporate recycled aluminum, which not only eliminates the use of mined aluminum in the enclosure and reduces waste, it also lowers the carbon footprint of manufacturing the enclosure by 35 per cent compared to using virgin aluminum.

The new Nest Audio contains 70 per cent recycled plastic across its enclosure parts including the acoustic fabric and is covered in the same sustainable fabric that was first introduced with Nest Mini last year.

For latest Nest Thermostat, the trim plate is made from 75 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic. Google's focus on incorporating recycled materials in hardware design not only supports our sustainability commitments but also enables our supply chain partners to confidently invest in and develop these types of materials.

Google in a blog post said that while it is updating their original goal and committing to using recycled or renewable material in at least 50 per cent of all plastic used across all their hardware products by 2025, prioritizing recycled plastic everywhere.

The company added that while it continues to maintain the shipping of products directly to consumers 100 per cent carbon neutral, it has now committed to having 100 per cent plastic-free and recyclable packaging by 2025 for all its products.

Google is committing to achieving UL 2799 Zero Waste to Landfill certification at all final assembly manufacturing sites by 2022. This certification means that the vast majority of waste from those operations will be recycled.

Reasons Why Google didn't Launch the Pixel 5 in India

Google Pixel 4A,Nest Audio get special price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 6,999 in India

Does Google Pixel 4A pose a threat to OnePlus Nord?

Latest News from Google

You might like this

Tags: Google

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo working on to replace existing Funtouch OS with new Origin OS

OnePlus Launches OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12
Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?
Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?

Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?
Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers

Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers
Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages

Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages
How to Use JioPages Browser?

How to Use JioPages Browser?

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies