All Made by Google products now use recycled materials

Google has now announced that all Made by Google products including the newly launched Pixel 5 smartphones and Nest Audio speakers, now use recyclable material.



The back housing (or the back cover) of the recently launched Pixel 5 is made with 100 percent recycled aluminum. This is compnay's first phone to incorporate recycled aluminum, which not only eliminates the use of mined aluminum in the enclosure and reduces waste, it also lowers the carbon footprint of manufacturing the enclosure by 35 per cent compared to using virgin aluminum.



The new Nest Audio contains 70 per cent recycled plastic across its enclosure parts including the acoustic fabric and is covered in the same sustainable fabric that was first introduced with Nest Mini last year.



For latest Nest Thermostat, the trim plate is made from 75 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic. Google's focus on incorporating recycled materials in hardware design not only supports our sustainability commitments but also enables our supply chain partners to confidently invest in and develop these types of materials.



Google in a blog post said that while it is updating their original goal and committing to using recycled or renewable material in at least 50 per cent of all plastic used across all their hardware products by 2025, prioritizing recycled plastic everywhere.



The company added that while it continues to maintain the shipping of products directly to consumers 100 per cent carbon neutral, it has now committed to having 100 per cent plastic-free and recyclable packaging by 2025 for all its products.



Google is committing to achieving UL 2799 Zero Waste to Landfill certification at all final assembly manufacturing sites by 2022. This certification means that the vast majority of waste from those operations will be recycled.