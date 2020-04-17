Advertisement

Airtel partners with Vahan to bring relief services to COVID-19 lockdown impacted people

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 17, 2020 2:26 pm

Both the companies will connect such impacted workers in Delhi and Bengaluru with the nearest support centres and NGOs.
Bharti Airtel has announced that it is partnering with Bengaluru-based AI tech start-up company Vahan to provide basic relief services such as food, shelter, healthcare and even jobs, to the people impacted due to Coronavirus lockdown. 

 

With this, both the companies will connect such impacted workers in Delhi and Bengaluru with the nearest support centres and NGOs. Airtel will launch a massive SMS campaign to reach all such impacted workers on its network. The SMS, which will be sent in English, Hindi and Kannada, will carry a quick link that will guide users to Vahan’s platform.

 

Once the receiver clicks the link, Vahan will use its Artificial Intelligence solution inside messaging apps such as Whatsapp to connect the user with the nearest relief providers. Vahan has already created a resource pool of 1000+ help groups, NGOs who are working actively to help fellow citizens.

 

Commenting on the initiative, Madhav Krishna, CEO of Vahan, said, "We at Vahan, in close partnership with Airtel, are really proud to be able to leverage the power of our technology to touch millions of the neediest when they require our help the most. We are also excited about our ability to help these people get jobs as we all work towards returning to normalcy".

 

Meanwhile, Airtel has rolled out corporate plans for its customers who are currently working from their homes. These are some corporate plans that include access to services such as the Zoom conferencing app and G Suite.

 

The dedicated corporate plans include a corporate Mi-fi, a hotspot device plan that is priced at Rs 3,999 for 12 months. In this plan, users get 50GB data per month and 100 SMSes as well. Another corporate broadband plan which comes at Rs 1,099 offers high-speed internet access and a router with unlimited calling as well. However, the FUP hasn’t been specified on this plan by Airtel as of now.

 

