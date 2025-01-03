AI Needs Hardware to Thrive: Alex Katouzian, Qualcomm

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping technology across industries, but hardware development remains crucial for AI’s sustained progress, according to Alex Katouzian, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Qualcomm’s Mobile, Compute, XR, and Wearable businesses.

Katouzian emphasized the interdependence of AI and hardware, highlighting that the effectiveness of AI-driven features depends on advancements in underlying technologies.

Qualcomm, traditionally known for its communications technology, has expanded its focus to become a computing company for the intelligent edge. This shift reflects the company’s efforts to integrate connectivity and computing across devices and industries, aiming to deliver seamless and efficient user experiences.

AI-Hardware Synergy Essential for Innovation

Katouzian stated that while AI enhances device capabilities, its potential is constrained without corresponding hardware development. He cited smartphone photography as an example, where AI contributes to features like improved low-light performance and background blur. These advancements, he said, are only achievable with cutting-edge image signal processors (ISPs) that support multi-camera integration and real-time optimization.

“AI can refine existing features, but the hardware pipeline must evolve to unlock the next generation of capabilities,” Katouzian said.

In gaming, AI powers features such as interactive non-player characters (NPCs), but graphical improvements like advanced shading, rendering, and lighting depend on GPU innovation. Katouzian explained that these hardware advancements are necessary to support more complex game engines and deliver higher-quality visuals.

“If hardware isn’t advancing, both the user experience and energy efficiency will plateau,” he added.

Competition with Apple

Qualcomm’s commitment to hardware development is evident in its competition with Apple. Apple’s A17 Bionic chip, powering the latest iPhones, has garnered attention for its performance. However, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Elite processors have set benchmarks in areas such as multitasking efficiency, rendering, and battery life.

Katouzian noted that Qualcomm’s processors outperform Apple’s A17 chip in several metrics. The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, for instance, offers advanced capabilities for gaming, photography, and connectivity while maintaining lower power consumption.

Qualcomm’s horizontal business model, which involves supplying chipsets to a wide range of partners, contrasts with Apple’s vertically integrated approach. Katouzian highlighted that this model enables Qualcomm to optimize its solutions for various manufacturers, including Google, Samsung, Oppo, and Motorola, broadening the reach of its technologies.

Focus on the Intelligent Edge

Central to Qualcomm’s strategy is the concept of the intelligent edge, which combines local high-performance computing with seamless cloud connectivity. By integrating connectivity and computing, Qualcomm aims to enable devices to deliver advanced features without relying solely on cloud-based processing.

Katouzian emphasized that The company’s expertise in communication technologies and long-standing innovation in low-power, high-performance computing has positioned it as a leader in this space. Qualcomm has also been investing in AI for over 15 years, embedding intelligence into devices well before the global AI boom.

“AI-driven features such as voice commands, real-time photo enhancements, and secure device access have become integral to modern devices, and Qualcomm’s hardware innovations ensure these capabilities are both effective and efficient,” Katouzian said.

Expanding Beyond Mobile

While Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets dominate the premium Android smartphone market, the company has expanded its focus to include automotive, PCs, extended reality (XR), and industrial IoT.

In the automotive sector, Qualcomm is developing digital infotainment systems and autonomous driving technologies, addressing the needs of the growing electric vehicle market.

For PCs, Qualcomm’s AI-powered tools are enhancing productivity by enabling features such as natural language searches and automated document summarization.

In XR, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR solutions are driving advancements in augmented and virtual reality, with applications in education, gaming, and remote collaboration.

In industrial IoT, Qualcomm’s AI-enabled security cameras and monitoring systems improve factory safety and efficiency by detecting potential hazards and issuing real-time alerts.

As AI continues to play a central role in modern devices, Qualcomm’s emphasis on hardware innovation highlights the importance of balancing AI capabilities with robust technological foundations. While AI can enhance many functions, hardware advancements remain critical for achieving better performance, efficiency, and user experiences.

By focusing on the synergy between AI, connectivity, and hardware, the company aims to deliver transformative experiences across industries while maintaining its competitive edge.