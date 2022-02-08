A new Motorola Edge device is set to launch in India on February 24

Motorola took wraps off the Edge 20 series smartphones last year in India and the brand is now gearing up to add a new product to the Edge series portfolio. Motorola has started teasing the device via its social media handle and it could be the successor to the devices under the Motorola Edge 20 series.

The teaser was posted by Motorola India on Twitter where it also revealed the date on which the phone will launch. The device, which is expected to be the Motorola Edge 30 Pro could arrive on February 24 in India. Past reports have stated that the Edge 30 Pro could be a rebranded Motorola Edge X30 which debuted in China last year and was the first device to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

The Moto Edge 30 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Further, the display should come with HDR10+, up to 700 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone should be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm SoC with Adreno 730 GPU. It may have 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It will run on Android 12 with MYUI 3.0.

The handset might sport a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash for the camera. There is a 50MP primary camera with f/1.88 aperture, OIS and 50MP 114° ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. Further, there is a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, OV02B1B sensor. The 60MP front camera comes with an f/2.2 aperture.

Further, it should pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone will also have face recognition as well.