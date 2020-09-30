Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10T Series Launching Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 30, 2020 2:55 pm

The event will kick-off from 5:30 PM IST via Xiaomi's official YouTube channel and Social media handles

After a lot of teasers and rumours, Xiaomi will be unveiling the successor of Mi 10, the Mi 10T in an event today at 5:30 PM which will be live-streamed on all of Xiaomi’s Social media handles, Youtube, and Xiaomi’s Official Website.

 

The Mi 10 series already has three phones which are the Mi 10, Mi 10 Lite, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 Ultra which will be launching today. Same was the case with the Mi 9 series in which Xiaomi launched a lot of phones including the flagship Mi 9, 9T, 9T Pro, Mi 9 Pro, and Mi 9 SE. Hence, in this launch, Xiaomi will add three new phones namely Mi 10T Pro, 10t Lite, and 10T.

 

Mi 10T Series Expected Price, Specifications, and Where to Watch Live stream?

 

The event will be virtually held today starting from 5:30 PM IST. The same will be streamed on Xiaomi’s YouTube channel and on social media handles like Twitter and Facebook.

 

The price of the Mi 10T is expected to be EUR 500 (Rs 47,000 approximately), EUR 640(Rs 55,000 approximately) for the Mi 10T Pro, and EUR 300 (Rs 25,000) for the Mi 10T Lite. The Mi 10T and the 10T Pro will be available in three colours Black, Blue, and Silver.

 

Mi 10T Specifications

 

Mi 10T is expected to arrive with a 144Hz IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and Snapdragon 865 will be powering it. On the storage side of things, it will come in an 8/128GB storage option.

 

The phone will also sport a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, there’s expected to be a 20-megapixel sensor. The Mi 10T will sport a mammoth 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

 

Mi 10T Pro Specifications

 

Mi 10T Pro’s specs are expected to be quite similar to that of Mi 10T’s with the only difference(s) being in the camera department where the Mi 10T Pro will sport a 108-Megapixel primary shooter and the phone coming with an extra 8+256GB variant.

 

Apart from the processor that Mi 10T Lite will be powered by (Snapdragon 750G), most of the specifications are still a mystery.

 

Latest Smartphones
