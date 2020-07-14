Realme C11 Launching in India Today Live Updates: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Features and Specifications

Realme 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank Expected features

Realme 10000mAh power bank will come with a carbon fibre texture and a Dart charging logo. It is compatible with 20W, 18W, 15W and 10W charging support as well. One can charge two devices simultaneously with this power bank. It comes with dual output of USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports.



The power bank also features low power mode to charge IoT products and it comes with 15 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit and more. It can be charged in 1.9 hours with the help of a 30W charger. Realme claims that this power bank can charge Realme 6 up to 65 percent in just 30 minutes.