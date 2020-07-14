Advertisement

Realme C11 Launching in India Today Live Updates: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Features and Specifications

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 14, 2020 11:16 am

Realme C11 is all set to launch in India today
Realme is all set to launch Realme C11 in India today. The launch event will begin at 1.00pm IST, and will be streamed online on the company's Youtube channel. 

LIVE BLOG

11:16 (IST)

14 Jul 2020

Realme 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank Expected features

Realme 10000mAh  power bank will come with a carbon fibre texture and a Dart charging logo. It is compatible with 20W, 18W, 15W and 10W charging support as well. One can charge two devices simultaneously with this power bank. It comes with dual output of USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports.


The power bank also features low power mode to charge IoT products and it comes with 15 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit and more. It can be charged in 1.9 hours with the help of a 30W charger. Realme claims that this power bank can charge Realme 6 up to 65 percent in just 30 minutes.

 

11:12 (IST)

14 Jul 2020

Realme C11 Availbility

Realme C11 will be available for sale on Flipkart and Realme.com after launch. It will the first smartphones in India to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. In addition to the Realme C11, the company is also set to launch a 10000mAh 30W Dart Charge power bank today.

