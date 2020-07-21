Advertisement

OnePlus Nord India Launch Today: How to Watch LiveStream, Expected Price, Specifications and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 21, 2020 8:07 am

OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus Nord in India today. The launch event will begin at 7.30 P.M IST. It will be world’s first AR smartphone launch in which the viewers will be able to see the launch and they will be able to spend some ‘virtual’ time with the smartphone through augmented reality (AR).

OnePlus says the launch event can be experienced through the OnePlus Nord AR App available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. OnePlus Nord will be available for sale on Amazon after launch.

How to watch OnePlus Nord launch in AR

Once the OnePlus Nord AR app is downloaded and installed with the necessary permissions, the user will have to scan the QR code on the invite to initiate the WEB AR experience.

You can scan the QR code using your basic smartphone camera app (most have that feature) or you can download a QR code scanner app like Google Lens to do so.

After the user loads the WEB AR experience, they have to scan the AR invitation. After this, one can spend some quality (virtual) time with the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone.

OnePlus Nord Pricing

As of now, there is no information on the exact pricing of the device, but it is likely to be priced around Rs 30,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord Expected Specifications


OnePlus Nord will come with a Fluid AMOLED display The smartphone will be loaded with a 90Hz refresh rate and it will come with a peak touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The smartphone will run on the latest version of OxygenOS.


OnePlus Nord will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. OnePlus Nord will come with up to 12GB of RAM. Furthermore, Nord will be the first OnePlus smartphone to come with Google Comms Suite Integration, meaning that it will feature Messages, Dialer and Duo out-of-the-box.


For the cameras, the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel sensor and a macro sensor. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with an ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.

