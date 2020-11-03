Micromax IN Series Launch LIVE Updates: How to watch Live?

he price of new smartphones from Micromax are expected to be between Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000. The Micromax IN series will reportedly include two phones.

Micromax In series is going to be launched today. It will be the second time that Micromax will be making comeback into the smartphone market.

The New Micromax In series launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube and the company’s social media handles across Twitter and Facebook. Micromax recently confirmed its partnership with MediaTek to design and develop Smartphone solutions powered by MediaTek Helio G Series at its R&D Centre at Bengaluru. The upcoming phones are tipped to be named Micromax In 1a and In 1.

The company has already said on its social media handles that the “Made in India” phones under the IN series will go on sale via Flipkart and the Micromax online store. The price of new smartphones from Micromax are expected to be between Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000. The Micromax IN series will reportedly include two phones. The devices are expected to run on Stock Android, as revealed by Micromax co-founder Sharma.