Advertisement

Micromax IN Series Launch LIVE Updates: How to watch Live?

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 03, 2020 10:33 am

Latest News

he price of new smartphones from Micromax are expected to be between Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000. The Micromax IN series will reportedly include two phones.

Micromax In series is going to be launched today. It will be the second time that Micromax will be making comeback into the smartphone market.

 

The New Micromax In series launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube and the company’s social media handles across Twitter and Facebook. Micromax recently confirmed its partnership with MediaTek to design and develop Smartphone solutions powered by MediaTek Helio G Series at its R&D Centre at Bengaluru. The upcoming phones are tipped to be named Micromax In 1a and In 1. 

 

The company has already said on its social media handles that the “Made in India” phones under the IN series will go on sale via Flipkart and the Micromax online store. The price of new smartphones from Micromax are expected to be between Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000. The Micromax IN series will reportedly include two phones. The devices are expected to run on Stock Android, as revealed by Micromax co-founder Sharma.


LIVE BLOG

10:33 (IST)

3 Nov 2020

Micromax IN expected Specifications

Earlier we exclusively reported that the brand will be launching two smartphones under In series in the first week of November. Both the Micromax in smartphones will come with MediaTek chipsets. One of the Micromax smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 while the other will be loaded with MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

 



 

The MediaTek Helio G35 powered smartphone will be featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It will be backed up by 5000mAh battery and will run Stock Android out-of-the-box that will likely run on Android 10. It will not include any bloatware or ads.

 

It will come in two variants - 2GB RAM with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. The 2GB variant of this phone is said to come with a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It will feature an 8-megapixel front camera for chats and video calling.

 

The 3GB variant of this phone will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there will be a 13-megapixel selfie camera. As per leaks, the top variant has a quad-camera setup on the back.

10:31 (IST)

3 Nov 2020

Micromax IN teasers

Micromax has been teasing some key features of the upcoming series of smartphones. To start with, the brand has officially teased the design of the Micromax In series phones. There will be X pattern with gradient finish on the back which is quite similar to the one which we have seen in Honor 9X smartphone.

Micromax In
The teaser has revealed that the phone will feature a gradient design, which showcases X-shaped pattern when light falls on it. The series will also come with In branding as well at the back panel.

Micromax has also claimed that the In series smartphones is designed inhouse. As per the latest teaser released by the company, the phones will come in White and Teal colour variants. The phone will have bigger internal storage or expandable storage via microSD card.

10:29 (IST)

3 Nov 2020

Micromax IN 1A and IN 1 expected pricing

The Micromax smartphones under the IN series are expected to be priced between Rs, 7,000 and 15,000 in India. With this, Micromax will compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung budget phones. The Micromax IN series will reportedly include two phones. The devices are expected to run on Stock Android, as revealed by Micromax co-founder Sharma.

Micromax In-series launching in India tomorrow: Here's everything you need to know

Micromax’s upcoming In series design officially teased, looks like Honor 9X

Confirmed: Micromax, MediaTek Join hands for In Series and R&D

Confirmed: Micromax In Series to come with MediaTek Helio G85, G35 chipsets

Micromax In series launching in India on November 3

Exclusive: Specs of Micromax In series of smartphones, Mediatek G35 and G85 processor

Latest News from Micromax

Tags: Micromax

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honor V40 series specifications leaked, tipped to launch in December

Samsung Galaxy M02 to launch in India soon, BIS certification reveals

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE

Hotstar Disney Free for select Airtel User, Micromax in , Vivo V20 SE
Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?
Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?

Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?
Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer

Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer
Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing

Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing
Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE

Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE

Latest Picture Story

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies