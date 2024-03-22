How To Turn Off Glance Lock Screen In Samsung Galaxy Phones?

HomeHow ToHow To Turn Off Glance Lock Screen In Samsung Galaxy Phones?

Samsung partners with Glance Lock Screen for its lower-end and mid-range smartphones but fortunately, you can turn off the feature.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Galaxy a05s colours

Samsung phones, be it flagships, mid-rangers or entry-level ones, are some of the most feature packed handsets available out there. Unfortunately, the company does pack some bloatware in its lower-end devices belonging to Galaxy A-series, F-series, and M-series, and it includes Glance Smart lock screen. It is a Smart lock screen service that aims to enhance the lock screen experience for users with relevant informational news or new wallpapers. However, it does act as bloatware considering the lock screen experience doesn’t stay clean with it enabled and may also show ads at times. On a positive note, Samsung does give you an option to turn off Glance Lock Screen in its phones and here’s how you can do it.

Step 1

Unlock your device and head over to the Settings app.

Step 2

Tap on the Wallpaper & Style option.

Step 3

Now tap on Change Wallpapers and scroll to the bottom.

Step 4

Turn off Glance on Samsung step4

Here, you’ll see an option called Wallpaper Services. Tap on the arrow sitting next to the Wallpaper Services option.

Step 5

Glance on Samsung step5

Finally, click on the None option and you are done. Also, turn off the Swipe left for info page toggle so it doesn’t bother you if you swipe left while you are on the lock screen.

This was how you could turn off Glance lock screen on mid-range and lower-end Samsung Galaxy phones. While it might be helpful for some users, the Glance lock screen hasn’t established a memorable reputation for itself and users have had some bad experiences with it.

