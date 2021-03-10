Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 5 Launching Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 10, 2021 11:34 am

Asus ROG Phone 5 will be featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 18GB of RAM, and a 6,000 mAh battery.
Asus will be launching ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone today in India and other international markets. The smartphone will be featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 18GB of RAM, and a 6,000 mAh battery.

The launch event is scheduled to begin at 4:15 PM in India. One can watch the Asus ROG Phone 5 launch event which will be livestreamed on Asus official YouTube and social media channels - Twitter and Facebook. To watch the Asus ROG Phone 5 launch event, you can click on the video link below.

 

Asus ROG Phone 5 will be a Flipkart exclusive and the e-commerce site has already created a microsite for the upcoming launch. Asus will also unveil the AeroActive Cooler 5, which is likely to be sold separately.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Expected Price

 

The ROG Phone 5 price in India is expected to be around Rs 50,000 for the base model with 8GB of RAM.

 

Asus ROG Phone 5 Expected Specifications

 

Asus ROG Phone 5 is said to come with a 6.78 inches full-HD+ OLED screen with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by 1.80 GHz Snapdragon 888 SoC processor with 8GB of RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well.

 

The phone will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery (2x 3000mAh batteries), and the 3C certification already revealed 65W fast wired charging. It will come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm. For the software, the phone will run Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.


The ROG Phone 5 gaming phone will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

