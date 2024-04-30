How To Subscribe To Google One And Get More Storage?

With the growing digitalization, available storage space is at a premium. Whether it is photos, videos, or documents, we all need a trusted place to store our digital memories and the most important files. Google One presents a solution to this problem by offering a series of storage plans that fit your needs and work across Google services which one may use daily. This article will show you how to subscribe to Google One and get your storage needs sorted.

What Is Google One?

Every Google Account comes with 15 GB of Cloud Storage at no charge, which is shared across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. When you upgrade to a paid Google One monthly subscription, your total storage increases to 100 GB or more, depending on the plan you choose. You also get extra member benefits and access to support from Google experts, all of which you can share with your family. Aside from this, special offers and promotions sometimes offer even more storage for a lesser price.

Why Choose Google One?

There are several reasons why you might want to subscribe to Google One:

More Storage: Google One offers storage plans ranging from 100 GB to 30 TB, allowing you to store more files, photos, and videos. Family Sharing: With Google One, you can share your plan with up to five family members, making it easy to manage storage and share files. Additional Benefits: Google One subscribers get access to Google experts for help with products and services Extra Features: Some features are available only to Google One subscribers, such as additional Google Photos editing tools, filters, and more. You also get access to Dark web monitoring for your E-mail so you stay informed in case your data has been a part of any security breach of any service you use. If you subscribe to the higher tier plans, such as the 2TB plans, you also get access to Google Gemini AI in various Google services and Gemini Advanced. All these features are limited to those who subscribe to Google One.

Google One Plans

Google offers a range of plans woth varying storage and benefits. The 100GB, 200GB and 2TB plans are available for everyone to subscribe and can be paid for on a monthly or yearly basis. The 5TB, 10TB, 20TB and 30TB plans are available as an upgrade for existing members and out of these, only the 5TB plan has monthly and yearly payment option while the rest three plans have to be paid for on a monthly basis only. Pricing varies by region, where in India the plans start from Rs 130/month or Rs 1300/year and go up till Rs 9750/monthly or Rs 16,250/year.

How To Subscribe To Google One?

The easiest method to subscribe to Google One is as follows:

On your Android phone or tablet, make sure that you’re signed in to your Google Account. From the Play Store, download the Google One app. If you have an iPhone or iPad, download the Google One App from the app store. In the Google One app, at the bottom, tap Upgrade. Choose your new storage limit. It could range from 100GB to 2TB. Review the new plan pricing and payment date, then tap Continue. To confirm your Google One plan, select your payment method, verify the details and and tap Subscribe.

If you want to subscribe via PC, you can go to one.google.com and follow the same steps.