Rage Effect: Mobile Launched as India’s First AAA Shooter Game

Rage Effect: Mobile, the first AAA shooter game of India, developed by Goldon Studios, has officially been launched on both Android and iOS platforms. The shooter title, which crossed 120,000 pre-registrations in open beta, as per the company, “brings a unique blend of high-octane gameplay, Indian-inspired content, and cutting-edge technology.”

The developer says that the game has been developed by a world-class team of gaming veterans with experience from Assassin’s Creed, Sims, Anno, Google Play, and Activision, and known for publishing top 100 iOS games globally. Rage Effect: Mobile players can not only customise weapons and maps, but also create their own communities through Rage Guilds.

The game further gets features like seamless cross-play across Android, iOS, and PC, user-generated maps, and community-driven development that incorporates player feedback. One of the standout elements of Rage Effect: Mobile is also its infusion of Indian culture into the gameplay. The game features Indian-inspired maps based on iconic locations, “providing a unique twist to traditional shooter gameplay,” said the developer.

Additionally, it boasts culturally-relevant, India-based content, with character skins, weapon designs, in-game events, and Easter eggs that celebrate India’s rich heritage, diversity, and festivals.

“Goldon Studios is dedicated to nurturing the eSports ecosystem in India by forming partnerships with major esports events and collaborating with elite athletes,” the company stated in a press release. To support and promote local talent, the studio will be working closely with Team Liquid, an eports organisation, to create a “vibrant competitive scene for Rage Effect: Mobile in India.”

Rage Effect: Mobile is currently available on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store in select regions, including India, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Iraq, the United States, and China.

The release of the title comes shortly after SuperGaming released its Indus Battle Royale game on mobile which was met with middling reviews by players. It currently has a rating of 3.4 stars based on 38,000 reviews on Google Play Store. Players have mainly complained of poor graphics of the battle royale game.