How India discovered a shared interest in online gaming during lockdown

The unexpected spread of the COVID-19 pandemic was followed by unprecedented global disruption. People found themselves confined to their residences, with virtual communication serving as the primary means of maintaining social connections. This period of isolation ushered to a variety of adaptive behaviours.

Many individuals explored new culinary skills, while others sought engagement through the ever-connected world that is the internet. During this time, we saw a significant surge in online gaming, a fun, social activity that can fill in hours of free time while stuck at home.

Online gaming became a popular means of spending time, providing a shared space for individuals to connect while following social distancing protocols. This engagement extended to a wide range of gaming platforms, including mobile applications and those offering real-money rewards. Increased interest in real-money gaming stemmed from a need for entertainment and financial engagement during uncertain times.

How Zupee emerged as a popular gaming platform in the pandemic

Popular real-money gaming platforms like Zupee considered the evolving circumstances an opportunity to provide people with much-needed entertainment through an accessible and engaging real-money gaming experience. Zupee effectively responded to the pandemic-driven shift towards digital entertainment, establishing a substantial presence within the evolving gaming market.

During multiple lockdowns, people cultivated a feeling of nostalgia. In uncertain times, people began to seek comfort in familiar experiences, such as revisiting their cherished films and engaging in traditionally popular games. Zupee strategically recognized this trend, focusing on the enduring appeal of Ludo and using it to bring communities together during isolation.

Unlocking the sense of nostalgia through Ludo

Ludo, a game deeply etched in our hearts and culture, reminds us of fond memories and shared moments with loved ones. Zupee leveraged this emotional connection by transforming Ludo, once a simple pastime, into a compelling, skill-driven gaming experience.

Zupee uses a distinctive approach in Ludo. Unlike conventional Ludo gameplay, Zupee has integrated real rewards that keep users engaged. Zupee’s modern touch to Ludo has turned the game into a rewarding pursuit that encourages strategic thinking, skill development, learning and competitive play.

In conclusion, the lockdown era significantly accelerated online gaming adoption, with peaked gaming sessions highlighting the population’s reliance on online entertainment in leisure time.