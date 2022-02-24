Cashaa launches personal accounts, offering an interest of up to 24% on cryptocurrencies

Cashaa, crypto friendly neo bank has announced the launch Its personal accounts with the yield program. This enables users to store, buy, sell and earn interest without risking assets to unknown Defi projects.

The platform has been providing banking services to crypto businesses globally, along with physical banking services in India through UNICAS. After offering essential banking services to businesses, the brand has launched the personal wallet to promote better earnings for retail users.

Through the new wallet users can generate the best yield on crypto, stable coin, and fiat deposits in over 22 supported currencies. The users will experience the boon with superior yields and interest paid daily with no risk of losing their funds to Defi projects.

With the new user-friendly account, the brand has removed the dependency of any web3 wallets. Cashaa personal account will comprise two modules-

1) Flex Earnings upto 13% interest rate with no locking, user will start earning interest as soon as they deposit the supported crypto in the Cashaa personal wallet.

2) Fixed Deposit Earnings up to 24% interest rate with funds locking period between 1 month to 12 months. Fixed deposits will be available for both business and personal users. Users will also get up to a 4% bonus interest rate on opting for Interest earn mode in CAS tokens.

About Cashaa

Cashaa aims to revolutionize the fintech space by banking the global crypto economy. Cashaa is the biggest community of crypto business, more than 400 crypto brands including industry leaders like Binance, Kucoin, Elrond, Polygon, Bitbns, CoinDCX, Unocoin,CoinSwitch and many others are using Cashaa services. In addition to the Unicas in India, Cashaa will be rolling out its services for personal users across the globe.