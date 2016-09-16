Top 5 VoLTE phones under Rs 10,000

Voice over LTE or VoLTE enables HD voice calling on 4G networks.

Voice over LTE or VoLTE technology enables HD voice calling over 4G networks. There has been a lot of buzz around VoLTE enabled devices recently, especially after Reliance Jio rolled out its services. As you might already know, only VoLTE enabled devices can make voice calls over Jio's network.So if you want to take advantage Jio's Welcome offer of free voice calling and data till December this year, you should better have a VoLTE smartphone and not an ordinary 4G device.Thankfully there are plenty of VoLTE devices even in the budget segment. Here is our pick of best five VoLTE smartphones under Rs 10,000.Just to clarify both Redmi 3S and Prime variant has VoLTE support - the former is available for Rs 6,999 while the later is selling for Rs 8,999. The Redmi 3S has 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage while the other has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of inbuilt memory.Both the variants come with metal body with curved edges, 5 inch 720p IPS screen and a quick fingerprint scanner at the back. They come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core processor clocked at 1.4 GHz, Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM. Both have 128 GB via micro SD card slot as well.Redmi 3S and Prime have 13 megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixels front camera. It also comes with 5P Lens elements, PDAF technology and f/2.0 Aperture. The front camera though comes with an f/2.2 Aperture. There is a 4100 mAh battery inside the phones. Xiaomi claims that the devices can easily last for 2 days with moderate use. All the connectivity options such as Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS are there in addition to a dual SIM hybrid slot.Motorola surprised us with launching another smartphone in sub 10K category. Though Moto G4 Play doesn't come with a metallic design, still the phone feels premium in hand and sports a 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with water repellent nano-coating but there's no fingerprint scanner. Underneath the hood, we get a 1.4 GHz quad-core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor which is clubbed with Adreno 306 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The Moto G4 Play runs on Android 6.0.1 out of the box with stock like UI.For storage, the handset has 16GB of inbuilt storage as well as an expandable storage slot that can hold a micro SD card of up to 128GB capacity. For photography, there is an 8-megapixel rear shooter with LED flash, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera in the front. The rear camera has f/2.2 aperture, 4X digital zoom, Burst mode, Auto HDR, Panorama, Drag to focus & exposure, and 1080p HD video (30 fps) recording features. To Moto G4 Play has 2800 mAh battery, Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n and GPS as well.Reliance has its own LYF and naturally all of them are compatible with VoLTE networks. The LYF Wind 2 currently sells at Rs 8,199 on Flipkart. It sports a 6 inch 1280 x 720 IPS HD display which is wrapped in a beautiful metallic frame. Inside, to power up the device we have a 1 GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK 6735M processor with MaliT720 GPU and 2 GB of RAM. We also get 16GB internal storage which is expandable up to 32GB.For photography, there is an 8MP rear facing camera and 2 MP front camera with 720p @30fps video recording, 4X zoom, Auto-Focus, Face-Detection, Auto Scene Detection. The LYF Wind 2 features a 2850 mAh battery which should provide you a day usage of battery life. There is in-built WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS as well as USB OTG support in LYF Wind 2.###PAGE###If large screen size is your priority, then Coolpad Mega is the right option. The Mega comes with a 5.5 inch IPS 2.5D 720p screen which curves around the edges giving a unique viewing experience. The Coolpad Mega is powered by a 1GHz MediaTek MT67355P 64-bit quad-core processor, Mali T720 GPU and 3GB RAM. The Mega 2.5D comes with 16GB internal storage which is expandable up to 32GB.Besides, Mega 2.5D has 8 megapixel both rear and front camera with f/2.0 and f/2.2 aperture respectively. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Coolpad's own Cool UI. Also, for the battery life you get 2500 mAh lithium-ion battery and various connectivity features such as WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS.Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus was launched earlier this year but later on the company also launched a 3GB variant. The Vibe K5 Plus comes with gorgeous metallic design with dual back facing speakers. In its front lies a 5 inch Full HD IPS display while inside it boasts a 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 octa core processor with Adreno 405 GPU and 3GB of RAM.The Vibe K5 Plus has 16GB of internal memory which is expandable up to 128GB via dedicated micro SD card slot. There is a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera in the phone that runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system but it is expected to get updated to Android 6.0 Marshmallow later on. It also has dual SIM feature and other connectivity features such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS etc. To power up the entire device, there is a 2750 mAh battery in the phone.