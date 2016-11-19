Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000

Here's we have shortlisted for you the Top 5 popular smartphones from well known brands.

Advertisement



If you looking for a smartphone with quite a impressive specifications and you have a budget of up to Rs 15,000. Here's we have shortlisted Top 5 popular smartphones from well known brands to make your buying decision easy. You can get features like full HD display, up to 4GB RAM, up to 16MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and 4G with VoLTE in smartphones available in sub Rs 15K category.



LYF F1 Special Edition (Rs 13,999)



LYF has announced the launch of LYF F1 Special Edition smartphone (where F1 stands for Future One) last month. The LYF F1 Special Edition features a large 5.5-inch full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4. The smartphone comes equipped with (1.52GHz + 1.21GHz) octa-core Snapdragon 617 (MSM8952) SoC, which is clubbed with Adreno 405 550MHz GPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with a 128GB micro SD card slot.







The Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 based LYF F1 has a 3200 mAh non removable battery, which claims of deliver talktime of up-to 4.2 hours and standby time of up-to 350 hours on 4G network. On camera front, LYF F1 has a 16-megapixel rear camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Dual LED flash on its back, and an 8-megapixel auto-focus front-facing camera with Single LED flash for selfies and video calling. The camera features include Digital Zoom 8x, Geo-tagging, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Wink to Click, Multiple focus, Refocus, ChromaFlash, OptiZoom, True Portrait, and Low Light Photography & Video.



Besides, the smartphone offers Dual SIM, 4G with VoLTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, a micro USB port, Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Proximity, E-Compass, Motion, and Gesture sensor. The handset measures 155.5mmx77.6mmx7.9 mm and weighs 153 grams.



InFocus Epic 1 (Rs 12,999)



InFocus Epic 1 which was also launched last month, has a full metal body unidesign and features a 5.5-inch full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a deca-core (Dual A72 2.1GHz + Quad A53 1.9GHz + Quad A53 1.4GHz) MediaTek's Helio X20 processor, which is paired with Mali T880 MP4 GPU and 3GB of RAM. The Epic 1 comes with 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and is backed up by a 3,000mAh battery.









The Epic 1 flaunts a 16-megapixel rear camera with Hybrid Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Auto Image Stabilization (AIS), Object Tracking camera technology, and dual-color LED flashlight on its back. On its front, it has an 8-megapixel shooter camera with 1.8F Aperture for selfies and video chats. The camera also has a burst mode that captures 30 shots in under 2 seconds, and video recording in slow motion and 4K resolution.



The smartphone also houses a 360Â° Recognition based Fingerprint scanner, which is integrated at the back of the phone just below the camera setup. Moreover, the fingerprint sensor also lets you click selfies with just a tap. Besides, the InFocus Epic 1 offers Hybrid Dual SIM configuration, 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1ï¼ŒWiFi (802.11 a b/g/n/ac(2.4/5GHz))ï¼ŒGPS/AGPSï¼‹GLONASS, USB type C port, IR Blaster, Smart Amplifier, Ambient Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope, and Magnetic sensor. The handset measures 153mm x 76mm x 8.4mm and weighs 160 grams.



Coolpad Note 5 (Rs 10,999)



Coolpad Note 5 which comes in black and gold colour options, has a metal unibody and a 5.5-inch display that comes with resolution of 1920x1080 pixels (full HD). It has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor which is paired with Adreno 405 GPU GPU, 4GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The phone can hold a micro SD card of up to 64GB. The Note 5 runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and has a customised user interface - Cool UI 8.0. Most importantly, it has a huge 4010 mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with dual-system (dual space feature) feature, same as of older Coolpad Max, which allows its users to have two accounts on WhatsApp, Facebook, Line, BBM, and other social media applications in a single smartphone with a BiLogin feature and the phone has multi-screen feature as well.









Read the Full review of Coolpad Note 5 here.



There is a 13-megapixel auto-focus camera in its rear panel. This camera is accompanied by two LED flash lights. The camera has CMOS Sensor and f2/2 aperture. An 8-megapixel selfie camera with f2/2 aperture is in its front. The phone comes with a front LED flash light as well to help users take selfies in low light conditions. The Coolpad Note 5 also has a fingerprint scanner, which is placed on its back panel, and as per the company, it is quite fast and can unlock the phone in just 0.5 seconds. The handset comes with hybrid dual SIM and support for 4G network with VoLTE. Besides, the smartphone offers WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB OTG, Geomagnetic Sensor Proximity Sensor, and Light Sensor. The handset measures 152*75.7*8.85mm and weighs 173.4 grams.



###PAGE###



LeEco Le 2 64GB (Rs 13,999)



LeEco Le 2 has a 5.5-inch InCell Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display. It is powered by the 64 bit Snapdragon 652 octa core processor, which is paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The gets its juices from a 3000 mAh battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.









The Le 2 flaunts a 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, PDAF and f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera features include Auto Focus, Manual Focus, HDR, Scene Mode, 4K Recording, and Slow Motion Recording (720p at 120 fps). In its front there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.



Further, the smartphone offers Dual-SIM slots, 4G with VoLTE, WiFi, WiFi Hotspot, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C port and a fingerprint sensor on the back. Note that it has no 3.5 mm jack, instead the USB port can be used for audio output. The handset measures 74.2x151.1x7.7 mm and weighs 153 grams.



Gionee S6s (Rs 14,299)



Gionee S6s smartphone was launched in India at Rs 17,999. However, the smartphone is now available at a discounted price of Rs 14,299 on tatacliq.com till Nov 30th. Gionee S6s has a metal unibody design and comes with a 5.5-inch full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D Curved Edge Glass display. The phone has 1.3 GHz octa-core Mediatek (MT6753) processor, Mali T-720 GPU and 3GB RAM. There is 32GB of internal storage, a 128 GB micro SD card slot and Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system with Amigo 3.2 UI in the Gionee S6s.









The S6s comes packed with a 3150 mAh non-removable lithium-ion battery, which claims to deliver talk-time of 23 hours and standby time of 400 hours and also houses a fingerprint scanner on the back panel. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel shooter with Sony IMX258 sensor, an f/2.0 aperture LED Flash, and PDAF on the back. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera that has f/2.2 aperture and 5P lens. An LED flash is also in the front panel. It has various camera features including face beauty modes, HDR, night mode, panorama, professional, time-lapse, slow motion, smart scene, text recognition, macro, GIF, smart scan and mood photo.



Besides, the device offers Hybrid Dual SIM, 4G with VoLTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), WiFi Hotspot, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS/AGPS, a micro USP port, G-sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor, and eCompass. The handset measures 15.5 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm and weighs 168 grams.