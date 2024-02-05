Top 5 Mobile Holder in Wood

It happens quite often when you want a stand or a holder for your mobile when you are watching a series or a movie. Through this article, discover the perfect blend of functionality and aesthetics with our curated list of the top 5 wooden holders for mobile devices, ranging from affordable to premium ones.

DailyObjects Mount Adjustable Mobile Holder

Priced at Rs 2,199, this mobile holder (or stand) is made from Ashwood and metal. One can adjust the bolt and choose their preferred viewing angle while watching videos, browsing, or face-timing. The mounts allow you the comfort of using your phone while it’s charging and have dual compatibility, where it can also withstand the weight of an iPad.

The mount can accommodate elevations of up to 32.8 cm for phones and 15.2 cm for iPads. The rotating panel at the bottom allows you to adjust the angle at which your phone is placed and accommodates different viewing needs for an enhanced user experience. There’s a strong aluminium panel that holds your device securely and keeps it from falling.

Tzafrir Wooden Table Mount Mobile Holder

Available on Amazon for just Rs 299, this is one of the wooden mobile holders made from natural wood and hand-painted. It is compatible with all Mobile Phones and most Tablets (up to 10.1 inches), even with a heavy-duty case on. Thanks to its aesthetic look, it is suitable for both home and work environments. However, you do not get the ability to set the angle of the stand with this holder.

GKD Mobile Holder

Selling for Rs 399 on Amazon, this wooden mobile holder by Gift Kya De (GKD) is compatible with both mobile phones and tablets, such as the iPad Pro. It is built of 5.5 mm polished MDF engineering wood and has three height adjustments available. The ability to set the angle isn’t available on this mobile holder either. You can place the mobile phone both vertically and horizontally on this handset.

BeeDuck Wooden Double Mobile Holder

You may want a mobile holder not for watching stuff or for video calls but just for keeping the device in a safe place when you aren’t using it. The BeeDuck wooden mobile holder does just that while also maintaining aesthetics and an affordable price tag of just Rs 349. It’s easy to install and can also be used to keep other stuff, such as TV or AC remotes.

YOGADESK Mobile Phone Stand Universal Holder

This universal mobile phone holder is made up of raw & premium Himalayan Natural Solid wood for an elegant look in your workspace. While it is solely made for mobile phones and tablets, it can hold your phone both vertically and horizontally. It is retailing for Rs 449 on Amazon when writing this article.