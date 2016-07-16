Top 5 LYF smartphones

Reliance Digital's LYF is currently offering smartphones in the range of Rs 2,999 to Rs 19,999.

Advertisement

Reliance Digital's LYF is launching smartphones quite regularly now. It is currently offering smartphones in the range of Rs 2,999 to Rs 19,999. Most importantly, LYF phones come with two irresistible offers â€“ free Reliance Jio SIM as well as free voice and data offer for three months.However, LYF phones come with confusing names and many of them have identical pricing. Thus to help you out, we have here listed five of the best LYF phones (in terms of specifications).It comes with a 4-inch WVGA (800 x 480 pixels) IPS display, a 1.5 GHz Quad-Core processor and 512MB of RAM. The device runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system and gets the power from 1700 mAh Lithium Polymer battery, which claims to offer up-to 5 hours of talktime.The LYF Flame 3 comes with 4GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable to up-to 32GB via a micro SD card. The smartphone sports a 5-megapixel snapper on its rear with an LED flash light while a 2-megapixel snapper is in its front. For connectivity, it offers two SIM card slots, 4G, Bluetooth 4.0, WiFi, A-GPS and a micro USB 2.0 port.The LYF Wind 5 has a 5 inch IPS LCD display that offers high definition resolution. This phone measures 144.6mm x 72.8mm x 8.45mm and weighs 137 grams. The Wind 5 is powered by a 1 GHz quad core MTK 6735P processor, Mali T720 graphics processor and 1 GBRAM.There is 8 GB of internal memory and a 32 GB micro SD card slot. The phone also comes with USB OTG functionality.The Android 5.1 Lollipop based LYF Wind 5 has two SIM slots that can hold one 4G card and another 2G card.It comes equipped with an 8 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front camera. There is a flashlight in the back panel too. The rear camera has panorama, 4x zoom, face detection and HD video recording features.A 2000 mAh Lithium Ion battery is in the Wind 5 promising up to 6.5 hours of 4G talktime. Apart from 4G, it offers VoLTE, micro USB 2.0 port, Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi (b/g/n) and GPS. The phone has support for multiple video formats, a 3.5 jack and FM radio for entertainment. It comes in black and white colours.The 135 grams weighing LYF Water 2 offers a 5 inch HD display, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB internal storage, 32 GB micro SD card slot, Android 5.0.2 Lollipop operating system, 1.5 GHz Snapdragon 615 octa core processor, 13 megapixel rear camera, 5 megapixel front camera and a 2400 mAh battery.This dual SIM smartphone also offers 4G connectivity, micro USB port, Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi. It is available in silver colour.###PAGE###It has a 5.5-inch FHD (1080 x 1920 pixels) display with Dragontrail Glass protection. It is powered by a 1.5 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 (MSM8939) processor, 2GB RAM and Adreno 405 MHz graphics processor. This Android Lollipop 5.1 smartphone has 16GB of inbuilt memory while its expandable storage slot can hold a micro SD card of up to 128GB capacity. This 4G smartphone features a Fingerprint sensor on the back panel, which can also be used to click pictures via the cameras.The Water 7 has a decent 3000 mAh Lithium-ion battery, which claims to offer up-to 14 hours of talktime and up-to 150 hours of standby time on 4G network. The handset sports a 13-megapixel auto-focus snapper with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus selfie camera. The camera has several features like High Dynamic Range (HDR), Electronic Aperture, Panorama, Manual Control over ISO, White Balance, and Exposure.The dual SIM Water 7 offers 4G/LTE with VoLTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), WiFi Calling, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and micro USB 2.0 port with OTG support. It has Gravity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Gyroscope Sensor, Hall Sensor, and Accelerometer. The handset measures 155.3mm x 77.2mm x 8.55 mm and weighs 160 grams.This dual SIM smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 chipset and runs on Android Lollipop 5.1 operating system. LFY Earth 2 has 13-megapixel front and rear camera with flash and offers features like Face Detection, Manual HDR, Panorama, Voice control Shutter, Gesture Capture, Smile Capture, Touch Up Mode. Both the SIM slots in the device support 4 G but at a time only one will be able to latch on to the 4G network.The LYF Earth 2 has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory which can be further expanded to 64 GB through a micro SD card. Earth 2 has a 5 inch Full HD display and a 2500 mAh battery which the company claims will offer up to 14 hours of talk time on 4G network.