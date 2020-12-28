Advertisement

LG Wing: Top 5 Killer Features

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 28, 2020 6:43 pm

Latest News

Here are the top 5 features of LG Wing, one of the most unique devices in the industry at the moment
Advertisement

LG brought innovation to the table with its Explorer series devices. In a world where the smartphones are becoming slabs of glass, LG took an imaginative way and created smartphones that were unique from the crowd. One of the devices that turned heads was the LG Wing. 

 

The device is sold for Rs 69,990 in India and comes with some exciting features worth looking forward to. Let's take a look at the top 5 of those features. 

Advertisement

 

Swiveling Screen

 

LG Wing Swivel

 

The main highlight of the device is its Multi-Screen Form Factor that comes with Swivel Mode. Which means you can slide over the top display (6.8-inched POLED display) of the LG Wing that will reveal another smaller display (3.9-inch GOLED display) on the lower side of the device. 

 

After you swivel, you can see apps both horizontally and vertically, enabling you to use them side by side. As moving parts are always prone to failure, LG has promised a Durable Hinge Movement with Water Repellant Coating, and Anti-Dust technology to keep your phone in perfect shape. 

 

The Anti-Dust technology assures that the Second Screen won't be scratched from the swivels. As per LG, it underwent 200,000 durability tests to ensure it stands the test of time. 

 

Software

 

LG Wing Software

 

LG has tailored the software experience to work seamlessly with the LG Wing's dual-screen form factor. For example, if you launch YouTube and swivel the screen, you get a media controller at the bottom screen to control the seekbar, change volume or brightness, change to the next video or rewind. 

 

For gaming, some games support additional features that enhance the gaming experience. If you play Asphalt 9 with the swivelled screen, you get a track map on the smaller screen. 

 

LG Wing apps

 

You get similar additional controls when you use apps like video editor, media controller, etc. Not only this, but you also get better multitasking functionality as you can use two apps simultaneously on two different displays. 

 

Gimbal Mode

 

LG Wing Gimbal Mode

 

This feature is included in the software experience, but it does improve the camera experience in a significant way. With Gimbal mode, you get Full pro-grade stabilization. It gives you complete control of pan, tilt, roll, and lock with the handy Joystick and Lock Trigger. Gimbal Motion camera also helps in the stabilization of videography. 

 

You also have more features, including dual recording, time-lapse control, slow motion, etc. 

 

MIL-STD-810G Certification 

 

LG is one of the few companies that have smartphones which have passed Military Grade 810G certification. If your device has this certification, your device should be a bit more durable than those with other types of protective certificates. 

 

The LG Wing has this respective certification which protects it from Sudden drops, extreme temperature changes, shock-resistant, etc. 

 

Pop-up camera 

 

LG Wing popup

 

This won't be as unique as it should be, but as most manufacturers are switching towards punch-hole style cameras, LG has retained the pop-up camera mechanism. A pop-up camera removes obstruction from displays and provides an immersive experience compared to punch hole style front cameras.  Stay tuned for the detailed review of Lg Wing!

LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate launched in India

LG will outsource manufacturing of budget smartphones

LG K42, LG K52 spotted on BIS website

LG W11, W31, and W31+ launched in India, prices start at Rs 9,490

LG Velvet pre-orders begin in India via Flipkart: Here are the Offers

LG Rollable Smartphone may launch next year in March

Latest News from LG

You might like this

Tags: LG

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Galaxy S21, S21 Plus detailed specifications leaked

Lava to launch a new smartphone on 7th January, 2021

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies