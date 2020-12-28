LG Wing: Top 5 Killer Features

Here are the top 5 features of LG Wing, one of the most unique devices in the industry at the moment

LG brought innovation to the table with its Explorer series devices. In a world where the smartphones are becoming slabs of glass, LG took an imaginative way and created smartphones that were unique from the crowd. One of the devices that turned heads was the LG Wing.

The device is sold for Rs 69,990 in India and comes with some exciting features worth looking forward to. Let's take a look at the top 5 of those features.

Swiveling Screen

The main highlight of the device is its Multi-Screen Form Factor that comes with Swivel Mode. Which means you can slide over the top display (6.8-inched POLED display) of the LG Wing that will reveal another smaller display (3.9-inch GOLED display) on the lower side of the device.

After you swivel, you can see apps both horizontally and vertically, enabling you to use them side by side. As moving parts are always prone to failure, LG has promised a Durable Hinge Movement with Water Repellant Coating, and Anti-Dust technology to keep your phone in perfect shape.

The Anti-Dust technology assures that the Second Screen won't be scratched from the swivels. As per LG, it underwent 200,000 durability tests to ensure it stands the test of time.

Software

LG has tailored the software experience to work seamlessly with the LG Wing's dual-screen form factor. For example, if you launch YouTube and swivel the screen, you get a media controller at the bottom screen to control the seekbar, change volume or brightness, change to the next video or rewind.

For gaming, some games support additional features that enhance the gaming experience. If you play Asphalt 9 with the swivelled screen, you get a track map on the smaller screen.

You get similar additional controls when you use apps like video editor, media controller, etc. Not only this, but you also get better multitasking functionality as you can use two apps simultaneously on two different displays.

Gimbal Mode

This feature is included in the software experience, but it does improve the camera experience in a significant way. With Gimbal mode, you get Full pro-grade stabilization. It gives you complete control of pan, tilt, roll, and lock with the handy Joystick and Lock Trigger. Gimbal Motion camera also helps in the stabilization of videography.

You also have more features, including dual recording, time-lapse control, slow motion, etc.

MIL-STD-810G Certification

LG is one of the few companies that have smartphones which have passed Military Grade 810G certification. If your device has this certification, your device should be a bit more durable than those with other types of protective certificates.

The LG Wing has this respective certification which protects it from Sudden drops, extreme temperature changes, shock-resistant, etc.

Pop-up camera

This won't be as unique as it should be, but as most manufacturers are switching towards punch-hole style cameras, LG has retained the pop-up camera mechanism. A pop-up camera removes obstruction from displays and provides an immersive experience compared to punch hole style front cameras. Stay tuned for the detailed review of Lg Wing!