Five Tablets that could challenge the Reame Pad

Realme has revived interest in Android tablets with the launch of the Realme Pad. At a starting price of Rs 13,999 (Rs 15,999 for the LTE version), the Realme Pad is one of the best value for money tablets out there, given the quality of its 10.4-inch display, dual cameras (so important in this pandemic era) and its battery life and design. However, it is not as if it does not face some competition. Some of the more notable challengers to the Realme Pad are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Rs 17,999

Perhaps the most direct challenger to the Realme Pad. It too comes with a 10.4-inch display with a 2000 x 1200 resolution. And some might actually prefer its Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip, given its excellent track record in power management. Quad stereo speakers ensure that it delivers superb sound, and while some folks might not like Samsung’s interface, the fact is that it comes packed with features. It has a large battery too and has pretty much all the connectivity options you would want in a budget tablet. Mind you, it is not as sleek as the Realme Pad. But then, this one comes from the brand that perhaps does Android tablets better than anyone else.

TCL Tab 10S

Rs 14,999

It might not be as high profile as the other brands in this list, but TCL has made people sit up and take notice with its Tab 10S. The tablet comes with a 10.1 inch full HD display and a RAM and storage combination of 3 GB/ 32 GB, which, when paired with the MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, ensure efficient performance for most routine tasks. It even comes with an IP52 rating, so it will be safe from the odd splash of water. Decent front and rear cameras and a massive 8000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging make this tablet a good option for those who want to get some work done and also research a bit – that processor holds it back in gaming, though.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Rs 26,999

What is a Chromebook doing in a list of tablets? Well, it is the only Chromebook in the market that can actually be used as a proper tablet. The Chromebook Duet comes with a 10.1 inch full HD display, but unlike those seen in other Chromebooks, the display of the Duet can be pulled apart from its keyboard and used as a standalone tablet. That’s because the tablet comes with a magnetic keyboard attached to it and can be removed. The Chromebook also comes with a cover with a kickstand. While its Helio P60 processor is not the fastest, the bundled keyboard, kickstand clever and the general smooth operation of Chrome OS make this one a great tablet-cum-notebook option, right out of the box. And it can run Android apps too. Yes, it is priced higher than the Realme Pad, but it brings a keyboard and kickstand cover in the box too and is frequently available at lower prices.

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus

Rs 14,999

This comes into contention if you are mainly into content consumption. If you are in the market for a tablet mainly for watching shows and videos, then this one fits the bill. Its biggest strengths are its 10.3 inches full HD display paired with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. However, it is not meant for being really pushed in performance terms – you get an Helio P22 processor paired with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It is kind of all right for routine tasks like messaging, e-mail and basic Web browsing, but if you go beyond that, things literally get a little choppy. Still, a rock-solid tablet for multimedia consumers. And Lenovo does have a good record in Android.

Apple iPad (8th Edition)

Rs 27,000

For some, this would be a ridiculous comparison. After all, the Apple iPad is considerably more expensive than the Realme Pad even though it dips down to close to Rs 25,000 during some festive discounts. Well, the reason this tablet is here is that it simply is the best base tablet out there. And it is not just about specs, although the 10.2-inch display is an excellent one and the dual speakers are among the best, as is the ten-hour battery life. But what the iPad has that no Android tablet (even the most expensive one) has is iPad OS, a software that is not only optimised for it but also gets updated regularly. Add support for the Apple Pencil, and you can see why the iPad remains the tablet we would always recommend if someone has the budget for it.