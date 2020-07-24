Vivo X50 is priced at Rs 34,990 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB is priced at Rs 37,990. It is available in two colour options - Frost Blue and Glaze Black. Today we present to you the review of Vivo X50.

Pros Design, Built Quality, Display, Camera Cons UI and permissions

Vivo X50 Review: Vivo recently launched X50 and X50 Pro in India. In terms of look and feel both the devices look almost identical twins though the processor and camera setup differs.



Vivo X50 has a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, DCI-P3 and up to 1300nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.

It is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with four-axis OIS, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, 13-megapixel portrait lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.48 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter inside a hole-punch cutout with f/2.48 aperture.

Vivo X50 runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top, and it has a 4200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the Vivo X50 include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C.



Vivo X50: Strong Points



The first thing that really stands out for Vivo X 50 is its build quality and design. It comes with a glass back and metal frame making it look elegant and is comfortable to hold. Also, when light fall on the back panel, it shows dual colour when the angle is changed. At 7.5 mm thickness, it is slimmer than the Galaxy S20 which as a thickness of 7.9mm.



Vivo X50's display is the second element of the phone that will grab your attention. It is vibrant and watching or consuming content is a pleasant experience. The placement of the punch hole front camera on the top left corner of the device is well thought of and will not hamper with the viewing experience.



The performance of the device is lag-free and one will not find issues while checking out the apps, scrolling or even during gaming.

In the camera department, Vivo has done a great job. The pictures in almost all the lighting conditions come out well. However, I would like to add that due to software enhancement, snaps appear 1-2 tone brighter than the actual picture which you see. Even the video recording capabilities is good as compared to other smartphones in this price bracket of Rs 35,ooo and the image stabilization during shots is sturdy.

On a full recharge Vivo X50's battery can last a day on medium usage without any issue, and in case you require to charge the device fast charging functionality is quite handy.

Vivo X 50: Week Points



The Vivo X50 comes with the Funtouch OS running out of the box which is based on the latest Android 10, and it is a weak point of the device. It comes will lot of pre-loaded apps that shouldn't be there on a premium smartphone.



Apart from that, The phone asks for unnecessary permission like for accessing gallery and themes app you need to provide access to the phone which is not required. Also, if you don't give access to the phone, you will not be able to use the two apps mentioned above and the message that will be displayed will be that access to storage is required and that too when we have already given access for it. So in short, the message doesn't show the exact permission the app is requesting.

Verdict Vivo X50 is one of the best-looking smartphone in its price segment but Vivo needs to give a serious facelift to the fun touch OS and has to be a bit careful about the permission it wants the user to give access to.