Advertisement

Tecno Spark 5 First Impression: Cheapest quad camera smartphone

By: Sandeep Budki, The Mobile Indian, New DelhiLast updated May 21, 2020 2:20 pm

Other Reviews

Tecno Spark 5 First Impression: Cheapest quad camera smartphone

Tecno Spark 5 sports a quad-camera set up in the rear which includes 13 MP main camera, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens tog with a quad-LED flash.
Advertisement

Tecno Spark 5 has been launched for Rs 7,999. It is a budget smartphone with quad-camera setup, massive display and a big battery. We have spent some time with the device and here is our first impression of Tecno Spark 5.

 

Tecno Spark 5: Inside the box

 In the box of Tecno Spark 5, you get the following things:

Advertisement

1. Tecno Spark 5 Smartphone

2. Micro USB Cable

3. Silicon Case

4. Power adaptor

5. User manual.

 


Tecno Spark 5: Design

 

The Orange coloured power button and volume keys on the right. A triple card slot which can hold two nano sims and a MicroSD card is on the left. It is a bit slippery, but that can be taken care of by silicon case. Tt

 

Tecno Spark 5: Display

 

The Tecno Spark 5 features a 6.6-inch dot notch display with a resolution of 720p. The viewing experience is not bad when used indoors for scrolling through social media, browsing the web and watching youtube but in outdoors, especially under direct sunlight, viewability is a challenge. 

 

Tecno Spark 5: Software and Hardware


Tecno Spark 5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 an entry-level chipset coupled with 2 GB RAM. It has  HiOS 6.1 operating system which is based on Android 10.  The smartphone comes with 64 GB of internal storage which can be further expanded to 256 GB via MicroSD card.

 

Multitasking with the regular apps like Facebook, youtube, google is acceptable and one can also play games which don’t tax the RAM. Other graphic intensive games like Pubg will shutter. The fingerprint scanner performs well, but face unlock features struggles a bit in low light. Otherwise, it is fine.

 

Tecno Spark 5: Battery

 

Tecno Spark 5 come with a 5000 mAh battery and it is good enough to last for a  day and a half, though the lack of fast charger increases the charging time.

 

 

Tecno Spark 5:Camera


The Tecno Spark 5 sports a quad-camera set up in the rear which includes 13 MP main camera, 2MP macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor and AI lens along with a quad-LED flash. On the front, it has an 8 MP camera with flash. We felt the pictures clicked using the rear camera in good lighting condition were decent. Low light photography was a challenge.

 

One will notice noise in shots which have been taken at 2X Zoom and Portrait shots need a camera software update to improve teh picture quality.

Advertisement

Verdict

Tecno Spark 5 is good looking budget smartphone but will face a stiff challenge from Realme and Xiaomi phones which have a better processor.

You might like this

Tags: tecno spark 5 review tecno spark 5 1st impression tecno spark tecno

Loading...

Advertisement

 

0 Comments

Login with

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Top Brands On TMI

  • Apple
  • Samsung
  • Micromax
  • Huawei
  • Nokia
  • Lenovo
  • Xiaomi
  • Motorola

Video gallery

Latest Videos

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Latest Picture Story

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies