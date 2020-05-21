Tecno Spark 5 First Impression: Cheapest quad camera smartphone

Tecno Spark 5 sports a quad-camera set up in the rear which includes 13 MP main camera, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens tog with a quad-LED flash.

Advertisement

Tecno Spark 5 has been launched for Rs 7,999. It is a budget smartphone with quad-camera setup, massive display and a big battery. We have spent some time with the device and here is our first impression of Tecno Spark 5.

Tecno Spark 5: Inside the box

In the box of Tecno Spark 5, you get the following things:

Advertisement

1. Tecno Spark 5 Smartphone

2. Micro USB Cable

3. Silicon Case

4. Power adaptor

5. User manual.



Tecno Spark 5: Design

The Orange coloured power button and volume keys on the right. A triple card slot which can hold two nano sims and a MicroSD card is on the left. It is a bit slippery, but that can be taken care of by silicon case. Tt

Tecno Spark 5: Display

The Tecno Spark 5 features a 6.6-inch dot notch display with a resolution of 720p. The viewing experience is not bad when used indoors for scrolling through social media, browsing the web and watching youtube but in outdoors, especially under direct sunlight, viewability is a challenge.

Tecno Spark 5: Software and Hardware



Tecno Spark 5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 an entry-level chipset coupled with 2 GB RAM. It has HiOS 6.1 operating system which is based on Android 10. The smartphone comes with 64 GB of internal storage which can be further expanded to 256 GB via MicroSD card.

Multitasking with the regular apps like Facebook, youtube, google is acceptable and one can also play games which don’t tax the RAM. Other graphic intensive games like Pubg will shutter. The fingerprint scanner performs well, but face unlock features struggles a bit in low light. Otherwise, it is fine.

Tecno Spark 5: Battery

Tecno Spark 5 come with a 5000 mAh battery and it is good enough to last for a day and a half, though the lack of fast charger increases the charging time.

Tecno Spark 5:Camera



The Tecno Spark 5 sports a quad-camera set up in the rear which includes 13 MP main camera, 2MP macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor and AI lens along with a quad-LED flash. On the front, it has an 8 MP camera with flash. We felt the pictures clicked using the rear camera in good lighting condition were decent. Low light photography was a challenge.

One will notice noise in shots which have been taken at 2X Zoom and Portrait shots need a camera software update to improve teh picture quality.

Advertisement

Verdict Tecno Spark 5 is good looking budget smartphone but will face a stiff challenge from Realme and Xiaomi phones which have a better processor.