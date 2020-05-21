Tecno Spark 5 has been launched in India for Rs 7,999. Here we present the camera review of the device.
Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: Daylight shot
TheTecno Spark 5 on the rear packs a quad-camera setup with 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/f/1.8 aperture; 2-megapixel portrait lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and AI camera. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera, with an f/f/1.8 aperture and selfie flash. In terms of daylight, photography pictures are decent.
Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: Natural light
The pictures come out well with decent colour reproduction.
Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: Moving shot
Teh snaps some amount of noise.
Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: Selfie
Normal selfie is good and shareable but portrait selfies need don't some homogeneous bokeh effect.