Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : Thursday, May, 21 2020

Other Tecno News

Tecno Spark 5 has been launched in India for Rs 7,999. Here we present the camera review of the device.

Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: Daylight shot

1/ 14

TheTecno Spark 5 on the rear packs a quad-camera setup with 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/f/1.8 aperture; 2-megapixel portrait lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and AI camera. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera, with an f/f/1.8 aperture and selfie flash. In terms of daylight, photography pictures are decent.

Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: Natural light

2/ 14

The pictures come out well with decent colour reproduction. 

Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: Moving shot

3/ 14

Teh snaps some amount of noise.

Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: Selfie

4/ 14

Normal selfie is good and shareable but portrait selfies need don't some homogeneous bokeh effect.

Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: Normal shot

5/ 14

Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: Potrait shot

6/ 14

Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: Animal shot

7/ 14

Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: 1X Shot

8/ 14

Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: 2X Shot

9/ 14

Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: Colour detailing

10/ 14

Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: Macro shot

11/ 14

Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: Low light Selfie

12/ 14

Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: low light shot

13/ 14

Tecno Spark 5 Camera Review: Night Shot

14/ 14

Loading...

Latest News

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies