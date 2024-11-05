Sony WF-C510 Review: Budget Earbuds with Functional Features

Sony has long maintained a reputation for high-quality audio devices. The company’s range includes products across diverse price points, appealing to varied consumer needs. Its recent product, the Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds, priced at Rs 4,990, targets the budget-conscious segment. With a lightweight, minimalist design and a suite of features, the WF-C510 aims to offer a balanced user experience. This review of Sony WF-C510 assesses its performance across key areas: design, features, sound quality, battery life, connectivity, and call performance.

Sony WF-C510 Review: Design

The Sony WF-C510 earbuds and charging case reflect a straightforward, minimalist design that prioritizes comfort and portability. The case is small and lightweight and includes:

Basic indicators for battery status and charging.

A dedicated pairing button on the back.

A USB-C port for power.

While compact, the case feels somewhat fragile. The lid mechanism doesn’t operate as smoothly as possible, potentially compromising its durability.

The earbuds themselves are designed for comfort, offering a snug in-ear fit. This secure fit makes them suitable for extended listening sessions. Sony has opted for physical button controls on each earbud. These programmable buttons allow users to customize functions like playback control and sound adjustments. A long press activates the voice assistant (Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri), and the buttons can also adjust volume, though the volume controls occasionally respond inconsistently.

Sony WF-C510 Review: Features

Sony has included several features in the WF-C510, making them versatile for a range of users. These earbuds support multi-point connectivity, allowing users to connect with two devices simultaneously. This feature is managed through the Sony Headphones Connect App and works on both Android and iOS, so the earbuds are not limited to one ecosystem.

One key omission is active noise cancelling (ANC), though the in-ear design provides a decent level of passive noise isolation. To offset the lack of ANC, Sony includes an ambient sound mode, which lets users hear some of their surroundings while wearing the earbuds. The ambient mode also has a voice passthrough setting, helping to enhance voices over background noise—useful for users who want to stay aware of nearby sounds.

Additional features include an equalizer with preset and customizable settings and support for Sony’s 360 Reality Audio (spatial audio). However, it is compatible only with select music streaming services and lacks head-tracking functionality. Users can still get a taste of spatial audio, with the app allowing them to photograph their ears to personalize the experience.

The WF-C510 lacks support for Sony’s LDAC codec and Hi-Res certification, but it includes a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) to upscale audio quality, a welcome feature for a budget model.

Sony WF-C510 Review: Sound Quality

The WF-C510 delivers clear, balanced sound, favouring a neutral profile that suits various media. Bass is present but restrained, which will appeal to listeners who prefer clarity over heavy bass. Sony’s sound signature emphasizes vocals and treble, and while the bass lacks depth, it doesn’t interfere with overall clarity. The sound is tuned for a pleasant listening experience, making these earbuds suitable for podcasts, movies, and vocal-centric music.

For users seeking a richer bass experience, the equalizer in the Sony app offers options to enhance the bass response a bit.

Sony WF-C510 Review: Battery Life

Battery performance on the WF-C510 is respectable, providing up to six hours of continuous playback on a full charge. The charging case extends total battery life to over 20 hours, which should meet the needs of most users. Although the case does not support wireless charging, it does feature Fast charging via USB-C, which can be a convenient option for users needing a quick power boost.

Sony WF-C510 Review: Connectivity

Sony has equipped the WF-C510 with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, making setup with Android and Windows devices straightforward. A pairing prompt appears when the case lid is opened, streamlining the initial connection process. Each earbud can operate independently, adding flexibility for calls or media playback. The earbuds are rated IPX4 for splash resistance, making them suitable for light sweat or rain, but the protection does not extend to dust or dirt, and the IP rating does not cover the case.

Sony WF-C510 Review: Call Quality

Call performance on the WF-C510 is average, with the built-in microphones struggling to capture clear audio in loud environments. This limitation affects voice clarity during calls, especially outdoors or in busy settings. Compared to wireless earbuds with more advanced microphone technology, the WF-C510 doesn’t excel in this area, so users who prioritize call quality may find it lacking.