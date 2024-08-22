Sony ULT Wear Review: Bass Lovers will Love It

Sony’s latest wireless headphones, the ULT Wear (WH-ULT900N), fit snugly into the brand’s lineup, positioned between the high-end WH-1000XM5 and the more budget-conscious WH-720N. Priced at Rs16,990, these headphones are aimed at a younger, on-the-go audience, promising powerful bass, comfort, and long battery life. This review delves into the design, comfort, controls, sound quality, noise cancellation, and battery life of the ULT Wear to determine their performance.

Design and Build Quality

The Sony ULT Wear’s design is minimalistic and functional, though it lacks the boldness, maybe in terms of design and colours, that some might expect from a product aimed at a younger demographic. The Sony logo and the ULT button feature a subtle rainbowy effect that adds a touch of flair when caught in the light. Available in black, white, and grey, these headphones weigh a mere 225g. Despite their lightweight, the ULT Wear feels robust and solid, giving confidence that they can withstand the rigours of daily use.

At first glance, the plastic exterior might appear somewhat cheap, but a closer look reveals similarities with the more premium WH-1000XM5, especially in the earcups’ design. The ULT Wear also features an adjustable, cushioned headband and soft earcups that sit comfortably over the ears. These elements work together to ensure that the headphones can be worn for extended periods without causing discomfort.

Comfort and Portability

Comfort is a key consideration for headphones, especially for those who wear them for hours at a time. The ULT Wear excels in this area with its cushioned headband and plush earcups that don’t feel restrictive, even after long listening sessions. The earcups are hinged, allowing the headphones to fold flat and fit neatly into the fabric carry case provided. This design makes them highly portable and convenient for travel.

However, there is a minor drawback. The headband can sometimes create downward pressure on the top of the head, particularly after prolonged use. This issue, though noticeable, can be easily mitigated with short breaks. On the whole, the ULT Wear feels secure, even when worn during brisk walks, slow running or while navigating crowded streets.

Control Interface

The ULT Wear offers a straightforward control interface that combines touch controls and physical buttons. The touch-sensitive right ear cup allows users to manage volume, track navigation, and playback with simple gestures. A double-tap pauses or plays music, while swiping up or down adjusts the volume, and swiping forward or backward skips tracks.

On the left ear cup, there are physical buttons for power, ULT Button and switching between ANC and Ambient Sound modes. These controls are intuitive and easy to use, making it simple to manage your listening experience without needing to take your phone out of your pocket.

For users who want more advanced features, the Sony Headphones Connect App is a must-have. Available on both the App Store and Play Store, the app allows users to access Sony’s 360 Reality Audio content, tweak EQ settings, adjust ANC levels, and stay on top of firmware updates.

Sound Quality and Audio Features

The ULT Wear headphones are designed with bass lovers in mind. The 40mm drivers deliver a robust low-end response, which can be further enhanced using the ULT bass function. This feature offers three settings: Off, ULT 1, and ULT 2. The ULT 1 mode provides a significant boost to the bass without overpowering the mids and highs, making it suitable for most genres. However, ULT 2 takes the bass to extreme levels, which can result in a muddied sound that drowns out other frequencies. This setting might appeal to fans of electronic music, hip-hop, or bass-heavy pop tracks but is likely too intense for more balanced listening.

Even without engaging the ULT modes, the ULT Wear delivers a punchy low end that complements most music genres. For those who prefer a more neutral sound profile, turning off the ULT modes offers a well-rounded audio experience where vocals remain clear, and the bass is present but not overwhelming.

The Sony ULT Wear also supports high-resolution audio streaming via Bluetooth 5.2, thanks to Sony’s LDAC codec. This codec allows for audio streaming at up to 990kbps, providing a noticeable improvement over standard Bluetooth audio quality. Additionally, the headphones feature Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which upscales compressed audio files to restore some of their original quality.

Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound Modes

Sony has equipped the ULT Wear with impressive noise-cancellation capabilities. The headphones effectively reduce low-frequency noises, such as the hum of a fan or car engine. Like chatter in a crowded café, mid-range sounds are also significantly subdued. While high-pitched noises are more challenging to block entirely, the thick earpads create a secure seal that helps minimize their intrusion.

The Ambient Sound mode is another standout feature, allowing users to hear external sounds without removing the headphones. This mode is handy when walking through busy streets or needing to stay aware of your surroundings. A dedicated voice passthrough option further enhances this mode by amplifying human voices while reducing background noise.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life is critical for wireless headphones, and the ULT Wear does not disappoint. It delivered around 30 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge under standard settings. This impressive stamina means most users won’t need to recharge their headphones frequently, making them ideal for long trips or extended use.

When the battery runs low, the ULT Wear supports fast charging. A 3-minute charge provides up to 30 minutes of playback, while a full charge takes approximately 3.5 hours. This Fast charging feature is particularly useful for those moments when you need a power boost but don’t have time to wait for a full charge.