SENS Hendriks 1 TWS Review: A sense of premium at budget?

SENS is one of the latest US-based brands to make an entry into the Indian market with a bunch of TWS earbuds and other audio products. One of those earbuds is the SENS Hendriks 1, priced at Rs 1,699, which is claimed to provide you features such as a 30-hour battery life, IPX5 Water resistance, MEMS mics and a lot more. So let’s review the latest Hendriks 1 TWS from the brand and check whether it’s worth considering in an already competitive market of wireless earbuds in India.

SENS Hendriks 1: Design & Comfort

The SENS Hendriks 1 comes in a single gunmetal grey colour which actually looks sleek in the real world. Further, I was really impressed when I took it out of the box because the case of the earbuds is made entirely of metal.

Yes, the case feels quite heavier in hand than the regular TWS earbuds such as AirPods Pro 2, Galaxy Buds2 Pro and more. And honestly, it actually felt very premium and unique because of its small form factor that is very pocketable.

Further, the cover of the case is loose in opening and closing mechanism but does instil a feeling of confidence because of its robust design. The overall design is minimal, with a single LED at the bottom of the case alongside a USB-C port below.

As for the earbuds, they are made of plastic, and you can feel the stark difference between the material of the case and the earbuds. However, talking about comfort, they fit very well inside the ear.

Sens does provide a total of 3 sizes of ear tips in the box, with the smallest one applied by default. In my ear, the biggest one was the perfect size for me with a proper fit. They didn’t come out of my ear while walking or running and weren’t too heavy either. At the front of both earbuds, there’s the SEN’s branding alongside a mic and a small LED.

SENS Hendriks 1: Sound & Call Quality

The SENS Hendriks 1 comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and supports Auto pairing. The audio quality of the earbuds relies on Graphene Composite 10mm drivers. Now, the sound quality of the earbuds is decent for their price.

The bass is above average with a slight thump, but mostly, the earbuds focus more on the mid-range where the lyrics reside. The highs are okay-ish, so the whole soundstage sounds a little muddy. But apart from that, I enjoyed listening to a bunch of Punjabi and Hollywood songs on the Hendriks 1, where there were a lot of beats in the music with drums and instruments.

One can also control the music on the earbuds using the touch controls, where a tap on the right earbud increases the volume, and the left one decreases it. Double tapping on either of the buds can play or pause the music, but they don’t always work properly and are a little bit finicky.

Tapping and holding on to the right earbud can skip to the next track, while if you do that on the left, it will go back a track. As I said, apart from the play/pause control, the rest of the controls worked fine.

The call quality of the SENS Hendriks 1 is average at best. The MEMS mics don’t do a good job of cancelling out background noise. Moreover, the other person also complained at times that my voice was being echoed.

Lastly, SENS claims you can get a battery life of about 30 hours with the case. We were able to get somewhere between 5 to 6 hours of playback time on a single charge at more than 50% volume. The case is able to charge the buds more than four times. The case itself takes more than 1 hour to charge to full.