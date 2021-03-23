Advertisement

SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD V2 Review

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated March 23, 2021 11:42 am

Other Reviews

SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD V2 Review

outstanding

The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD V2 is the newest addition to SanDisk's Product portfolio for India. It has the same design as last year's model but has considerably improved when it comes to performance
Advertisement

Pros

  • Design, Performance, Software Locking Features, Required cables included in-box

Cons

  • No LED indicator

The storage solutions market in India has been witnessing some great options for a while now and SanDisk has always played a major part in the respective segment by bringing a lot of its products to the Indian market. 

 

The latest product to join the product portfolio is the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD which is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 1TB variant, while the 2TB model is priced at Rs 34,999. The 4TB model pricing is said to be made available next month along with the SSD itself. The SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSDs come with a limited five-year warranty.

 

The variant we got is the 1TB model and this SSD has a lot to provide, given you have the budget to buy the highly-priced basic model. Let's get into it. 

 

Design

 

Advertisement

Sandisk SSD

 

Sandisk SSD

 

The design of the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is exactly the same as the one launched last year. If you hold both of them side-by-side, you won't be able to tell which one is the newer one. It all differs in the insides, about which we will talk later. 

 

Sandisk SSD

 

The SSD comes in a forged aluminium chassis that acts as a heatsink to deliver a higher sustained speed in a portable form factor. The SSD comes with a silicone shell design that is said to offer a premium feel to the portable SSD. 

 

Sandisk SSD

 

And in my opinion, the silicone shell exactly does what it's meant to do. It gives a very premium feel along with the orange aluminium lining that goes along the sides of the SSD. You get a triangular cutout on the top so you can attach it to your backpack (or wherever you want to) through a keychain. 

 

The SSD is built like a tank from top to bottom. The durable silicone shell not only adds to the looks but is also meant to provide protection to the SSD which it does really well too. It has up to two meter drop protection with an IP55 rating, making it easier to carry around. 

 

Sandisk SSD thickness

 

This is the rugged look and feel you need if you want a storage device with you while you go on an adventure. There's no LED indicator sadly, a complaint which we even had with the previous version. There's a USB-C port at the bottom and the SSD is compatible with PCs running Windows, Mac, and even with phones that have a Type-C port. You get a Type-C to Type-C as well as a Type-A to Type-C cable within the box so there's no issue with cables when you need to connect the SSD with a different device. 

 

While performing heavier tasks, the SSD does get a bit warm but it's not on the hotter side and is perfectly normal. In our opinion, this is the perfect SSD you can carry while you travel to a place with harsh weather conditions, or if you just want to buy an SSD that is ruggedly built. 

 

Performance 

 

The new version 2 of the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is claimed to provide up to 2,000MBps read speeds and up to 2,000MBps write speeds that are insanely fast. We connected this SSD to the same Surface Pro 4 we used for the review of the previous generation of this very same SSD. 

 

The PC has a USB 3.0 port and you will get an idea of what speeds you would get if you don't have a high-end PC and if you are an average consumer who wants to purchase this storage device. 

 

Sandisk SSD performance

 

When connected, the Windows Console showed around 931GB of space available which one can use. The software we used for testing the SSD was called AS SSD Benchmark. For the sequential read speeds, we got around 434 MB/s while for the write speeds, the number hovered around 420 MB/s. While putting it to test more realistic speeds, the random read speeds stood at around 23 MB/s while write speeds were around 37 MB/s which are quite an improvement from the 17MB/s that we got with the 1st generation of SSD. 

 

The score is good considering we didn't use a Thunderbolt port after which the speeds would have been much closer to the claimed speeds. 

 

Sandisk extreme pro software

 

Sandisk extreme pro software

 

With the previous generation, we had negative feedback regarding not including the SSD protection software that can lock the SSD with a password and it seems like SanDisk has listened. There's a new SanDisk Security software through which you can now lock the SSD using a password. Do remember if you lose the password, you will have to completely reset the SSD as there's no way to unlock it if you don't have the password. 

Advertisement

Verdict

The 2nd Generation of SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD has considerably improved over last year's variant and is the best SSD you can purchase, considering you can afford the hefty price tag.

You might like this

Tags: SanDisk SanDisk Extreme SSDs SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD V2 review SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD SanDisk Extreme SSD SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD V2 SanDisk SSD

Loading...

Advertisement

 

0 Comments

Login with

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Top Brands On TMI

  • Apple
  • Samsung
  • Micromax
  • Huawei
  • Nokia
  • Lenovo
  • Xiaomi
  • Motorola

Video gallery

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies