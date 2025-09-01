Realme 15 Pro 5G Review: Will 7000 mAh Battery make it a rockstar?

The Realme 15 Pro 5G is the newest addition to the brand’s well-known number series, positioned to offer a flagship-inspired experience at a mid-range price. But does it succeed in delivering on that promise? Here’s a detailed review of the Realme 15 Pro, which aims to analyse the device’s performance across key areas.

Design & Display

The Realme 15 Pro 5G is available in multiple shades, and the green one we tested featured a clean, velvet-like finish with a dual-curved design that feels premium in the hand. The finish is definitely one of the best I have felt for a smartphone at this price point.

The plastic frame does the job well while keeping the weight in check, making one-hand use comfortable even during longer sessions.

The rear camera module has the same finish as the back panel but is slightly raised. The cameras have glossy rings around them and accompanying the cameras are dual LED flashlights and a Pulse light that surrounds the tertiary sensor.

This Pulse light can act as a notification indicator as it supports multiple gradient colours so you can colour code the notifications from various apps, such as Green for WhatsApp, Pink for Instagram, etc. Then you can turn it on for charging as well, or for turning it on when the battery is below 20%. There are several other options available for when you can enable the pulse light. You can even set the speed and duration to control how long or quickly it blinks.

It’s a decently useful feature if your phone is kept upside down on a table or on your bed, and even then, you can know if there’s an incoming call or some other notification. I did keep it turned on and it did come in handy in certain situations.

The handset is slim, lightweight, and impressively thin, considering it houses such a massive battery. Button feedback is solid, though the Haptics are average at best, using a rotary motor that lacks the refined feel of tighter vibrations.

What sets the Realme 15 Pro 5G apart is its durability—it’s IP66, IP68, and IP69 rated, offering great protection against dust and water.

The stereo speaker setup is loud and provides good separation between channels, but while clarity is decent, the sound signature lacks depth and bass punch.

Up front, you get a 6.83-inch dual-curved AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution, 10-bit colour support, 4608Hz PWM dimming, 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, and an insane 6500 nits peak brightness. Gorilla Glass 7i protection adds a layer of toughness.

In daily use, the display is stunning — punchy colours, sharp visuals, excellent viewing angles, and bright enough to handle direct sunlight. Gaming feels smooth thanks to the high touch sampling, though the 144Hz Refresh Rate is mostly capped at 120Hz across apps.

Overall, it’s a fantastic panel with thin, even bezels all around. The in-display fingerprint sensor operates reliably without any issues.

Software & Performance

Under the hood, the Realme 15 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Day-to-day performance is smooth with no major slowdowns. Apps open quickly, animations are fluid, and multitasking is handled well. However, it is not as responsive as even last year’s OnePlus Nord 4. On top of that, the devices uses slower RAM than most of its rivals.

Moreover, you can’t change the App opening and closing animation speed like you can in the OnePlus devices or Oppo phones which is likely due to the inferior chipset.

Gaming performance is also good for casual games like Mo.co, Bullet Echo, and RL Sideswipe. Heavier titles, such as Call of Duty and BGMI, won’t run at the highest graphics settings, but they offer a decent experience in terms of stable frame rates. For Rs 31,999, I’d expect the device to perform better, considering the competition is leading the performance segment.

It ships with Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15, which is essentially a customised version of Oppo’s ColorOS skin with its own flavour. Animations are slick, and customisation options are plentiful. You can tweak fingerprint animations, enable EDGE lighting, change system colours based on wallpapers, and more.

That said, there are a few drawbacks — the Always-On Display isn’t truly “always-on,” appearing only when you lift or move the device. Pre-installed apps like Facebook, Game Center, and Finshell Pay show up during setup, though they can be easily uninstalled.

Another bug I faced with the software on Realme 15 Pro 5G is that wireless Android Auto won’t work with my car, whereas with the rest of the devices I was testing at the time, it worked completely fine.

Realme also includes useful extras like gesture controls, AI Smart Loop, AI edit genie in gallery, screen recognition, and Live Alerts, which mimics Apple’s Dynamic Island. Security options are robust too, with app hiding, app locking, and a private safe for sensitive files.

The phone is promised to get 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches, which is excellent at this price point. Our unit came with the June 2025 patch out of the box but still hasn’t received a new patch so far which is disappointing.

Connectivity features such as Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS worked flawlessly during testing.

Battery & Charging

One of the highlights of the Realme 15 Pro 5G is its 7000mAh battery paired with 80W fast charging. With casual usage — social media, video calls, streaming, and light gaming — the phone comfortably lasts two full days on a single charge.

In our testing, screen-on time consistently hit 9–10 hours, which is excellent. Heavy gaming and camera use can drain it quicker, but endurance remains impressive.

Charging the massive battery takes around 1 hour 25 minutes to go from 0–100%, which is very reasonable considering the size of the cell.

Cameras

The Realme 15 Pro 5G brings a versatile camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Photos from the main sensor are sharp, detailed, and have excellent dynamic range. Colors look punchier in the default vibrant mode while switching to the crisp mode slightly enhances sharpness but the exposure and highlights in the shot drop drastically due to which I always preferred to click with the vibrant mode.

The ultra-wide camera captures a wider field of view and maintains decent sharpness, though colors tend to be slightly less vibrant compared to the main lens. The detailing in ultra-wide shots along with distortion correction is handled quite well.

Portrait mode delivers good background blur with lifelike colours while subject separation is decent in good lighting but if there’s not enough ambient lighting, the edge detection can go for a toss more often than you’d expect. Zoom is limited to 20x digital, but anything beyond 2x loses sharpness and detail, especially in low light.

Speaking of low light, the Realme 15 Pro 5G performs decently in terms of handling colours but struggles with noise and detailing in very dim conditions. Night mode helps a little but doesn’t drastically improve results. Under artificial lighting, however, shots look vibrant and crisp.

Selfies from the 50MP front camera are a strong point — skin tones look natural, dynamic range is well-balanced, and edge detection in portrait selfies is excellent. For those who love clicking selfies, this is one of the better front cameras in its class.