Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge First Impressions: Thin, Flat and Focused on Form

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge introduces a subtle but noticeable shift in Samsung’s flagship design language. When the Korean company unveiled its first look at Samsung’s Unpacked event earlier this year, it distinguished itself through its shape and proportions. With a slim profile of just 5.8mm and rounded edges, it quickly became a topic of discussion among the tech community and consumers. The aesthetics alone seem intended to provoke a conversation, and holding it in hand now confirms that the design is the central story here.

Compared to other flagship smartphones launched by Samsung until now, the device feels unusually thin, and this characteristic shapes the initial experience. Its titanium frame—polished and flat—provides structure without adding bulk. At 163 grams, the weight is minimal for a phone with a 6.7-inch display. Rounded corners, sharp edges and minimal thickness of S25 Edge, creates an impression that is likely to divide users. Some may find the feel refreshing, while others might take time to adjust to the thinness and sharper frame edges.

Visually, the device leans heavily into symmetry and minimalism. The display spans 6.7 inches with a QHD+ resolution, presented with ultra-thin bezels and a centered punch-hole cutout. With its Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, Samsung continues promising vibrant colours and deep contrast levels. While it doesn’t include the anti-reflective coating seen on the Ultra variant, the overall visual impact remains strong, aided by the panel’s brightness and Refresh Rate range (1-120Hz).

From a materials perspective, the Galaxy S25 Edge keeps up with premium expectations. The front is protected by Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, and the back uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The IP68 rating rounds out its durability credentials. Despite the ultra-slim design, the phone does not feel flimsy or suggest that that it might bend under pressure . On the other hand, the frame suggests careful engineering to maintain rigidity despite the reduced dimensions.

The layout of physical elements supports the clean look, but the volume buttons are placed high, possibly out of reach for many during one-handed use. The power button sits just below them. The bottom houses the USB-C port, SIM tray, and speaker grille. There are no surprises here, but the alignment reinforces the phone’s linear, sleek profile.

Internally, the S25 Edge is consistent with its siblings to a large extent. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The device ships with Android 15 and One UI 7, offering several AI-driven enhancements under the Galaxy AI banner. These include real-time summarisation, photo editing, and integration with Google’s Gemini platform.

The camera setup features a 200MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The telephoto lens has been excluded, likely due to space constraints. There is also a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The device includes a 3,900mAh battery, which may appear modest when compared to other flagships. However, it supports 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. Given the profile of this phone, the battery capacity may reflect a deliberate design trade-off. It appears Samsung is targeting users who prioritise portability and design over extended screen-on time.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price, Availability, Offers

The Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in three colour options: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icy Blue. In India, only the Silver and Jetblack colours will be available.

The device is available in variants 12GB + 256GB trim and the 12GB + 512GB version, priced at Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,21,999, respectively. These cost USD 1,099 (approx Rs 93,200) and USD 1,219 (approx Rs 1,03,400) in the US, respectively.

Galaxy S25 Edge is up for pre-orders, starting today across all leading online and offline retail stores. Customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 Edge will receive a free storage upgrade worth INR 12,000. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI up to 9 months on the device.

In a nutshell:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge feels like a smartphone that wants to have the edge over other smartphones visually and physically. Whether this translates into long-term stable performance will become clearer with time. But for now, Samsung’s approach suggests an intent to create a niche product that leans into style, lightness and tactility, without rushing into extremes. My first impression of the device is that it values design precision marking a shift over traditional flagship design formulas. How will that resonates with users will depend on how much they value slimness and whether the compromises made in pursuit of that ideal are acceptable.